ITTF Men’s, Women’s Singles World Cup Macao 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup Macao 2024 is all set to kick-start from April 15th and will conclude on April 21 at the illustrious Galaxy Arena in Macao. (More Sports News)
The tournament returns after a three-year break and also sees the inclusion of a brand new format that could captivate the TT fans.
The upcoming tournament sees the return of singles WC after they were replaced by the World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup Finals in 2021 and the Mixed Team Format in 2023.
Who Will Be Playing?
This year's ITTF World Cup sees a new qualification system being introduced and thus will have around 48 players per event category as compared to the previous editions.
The event promises to be an exciting and a thrilling one as players look to grab the numero uno spot.
Chinese men's number one, Fan Zhendong will be the hot favourite as he will be gunning for his fifth WC title. In women's, Chen Meng will eye her second title.
Prize Money:
An USD 1,000,000 prize pool is at stake for the winner of the ITTF World Cup.
Live Streaming Info
There is no update on the TV coverage for ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup Macao 2024 in India.
However, one can live stream the ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup Macao 2024 on ITTFWorld YouTube Channel.