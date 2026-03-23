Inspire Institute Of Sport Partners With Rowing Federation Of India To Launch Women’s Rowing Programme

Summary of this article
Inspire Institute of Sport partners with Rowing Federation of India
This partnership aims to empower women's rowing in India
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The Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), in partnership with the Rowing Federation of India (RFI), officially inaugurated a specialized women’s rowing program on Friday.
Hosted at the RWP-3 facility in Bellary, the initiative has transitioned 24 elite athletes into a high-performance ecosystem designed to bolster India’s medal prospects on the global stage.
The launch follows a rigorous selection process conducted between February 18 and 25, 2026, where 30 candidates underwent sports science testing at IIS.
The final squad of 24 is now training under conditions that mirror international standards, utilizing a 2,300-meter private waterway that allows for uninterrupted, competition-length sessions.
“This programme is a reflection of strong collaboration, with the Rowing Federation of India playing a key role in making it possible,” said Manisha Malhotra, President of IIS. “For our women rowers, this facility brings much-needed stability, world-class support, and the right environment to train and grow.
It’s an important step towards giving them the platform they deserve and building towards success at the Asian Games and beyond.”
Early indicators of the program's impact are already visible, with India qualifying boats in the Women’s Coxless Pair (Diljot and Suman) and the Women’s Coxless Four (Jigyasa, Tendenthoi, Aswathi, and Gurbani) for the upcoming Asian Games.
Equipped with a fleet of 12 boats across multiple competitive classes, the Bellary center serves as the primary hub for a roadmap targeting the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Moving forward, IIS and the RFI intend to expand the program’s reach through international collaborations and overseas exposure tours to refine athlete development.