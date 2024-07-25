Other Sports

Indian Archery At Paris Olympics: Pravin Jadhav Finishes 39th In Ranking Round

India men's team finished third in the standings with 2013 points. Dhiraj Bommadevera finished fourth with 681 points. Tarundeep Rai ended 14th with 674 points whereas, Pravin Jadhav secured 39th place with 658 points

Indian archer Pravin Jadhav at the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: Instagram | Pravin Jadhav
The Indian archer Pravin Jadhav finished 38th in the men's individual recurve archery ranking round at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Thursday, July 25. (More Sports News)

India's men's recurve trio of (left to right) Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai. - X/Archery Association of India
India At Paris Olympics: Dhiraj Bommadevara Finishes Fourth In Men's Archery Individual Ranking Round

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

Korea finished first, was followed by France who secured second spot. China managed to take the fourth spot, behind India.

India’s mixed team manage to take the fifth seed with a total of 1,347 points. South Korea (1,380) finished in first place, Germany (1,351) second, ahead of USA (1,349) and China (1,348) who were in third and fourth place, respectively.

