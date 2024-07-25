Indian Archery At Paris Olympics: Pravin Jadhav Finishes 39th In Ranking Round

The Indian archer Pravin Jadhav finished 38th in the men's individual recurve archery ranking round at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Thursday, July 25. (More Sports News)
India men's team finished third in the standings with 2013 points. Dhiraj Bommadevera finished fourth with 681 points. Tarundeep Rai ended 14th with 674 points. Meanwhile, Pravin Jadhav secured the 39th place with 658 points.
Korea finished first, was followed by France who secured second spot. China managed to take the fourth spot, behind India.
India’s mixed team manage to take the fifth seed with a total of 1,347 points. South Korea (1,380) finished in first place, Germany (1,351) second, ahead of USA (1,349) and China (1,348) who were in third and fourth place, respectively.