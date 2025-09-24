India Presents Proposal To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games In Ahmedabad

India has selected Ahmedabad as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in their official bid on September 23

India Presents Proposal To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games In Ahmedabad
File photo of the Commonwealth Games 2026 logo. | Photo: X/thecgf
  • India presents bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

  • Indian delegation led by Harsh Sanghavi presents bid in London

  • Ahmedabad aims for compact games with international venues and transport

An Indian delegation formally presented a proposal in London for Ahmedabad to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Gujarat government announced on Tuesday, September 23. The Indian team presented its bid to the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee. Gujarat's Sports Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, led the delegation, alongside Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha.

India's bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for the 2030 Games, which marks 100 years of the Commonwealth Sport Movement and holds significant historical importance.

Ahmedabad’s 2030 Commonwealth Bid Details

Ahmedabad's proposal features a compact games footprint centred around international-standard venues, robust transport systems, and high-quality accommodation, a press release said. The bid aligns with the "Games Reset principles" by emphasising "affordability, inclusivity, flexibility, and sustainability".

"It commits to integration of para-sport, protection of human rights, promotion of gender equity, and embedding of a long-term legacy framework that ensures benefits extend beyond the Games to athletes, communities, and the wider Commonwealth," the government release said.

"Hosting the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad will be a proud milestone, not just for Gujarat but for India," Minister Sanghavi said. "We see these Games as a catalyst - to inspire our youth, accelerate our journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, and strengthen the Commonwealth Movement for the next 100 years."

"India's bid is not just about capability, but about values," PT Usha said. "Ahmedabad is ready to pick up the baton from Glasgow 2026 and act as a springboard to the 2034 Games, ensuring that the centenary edition honours the past while shaping the future of Commonwealth Sport."

The proposal showcased India's ambition to host the Commonwealth Games that are compact, sustainable, inclusive, and globally impactful. This drive has received strong and coordinated support from the Indian government, the Gujarat government, and the Commonwealth Games Association of India.

Canada, which had earlier expressed interest in hosting the Games, withdrew from the bidding process in August. Nigeria is one of the other countries that have submitted a proposal to host the centenary edition of the Games. The host selection will be made by the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow at the end of November 2025.

(With PTI Inputs)

