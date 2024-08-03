Other Sports

Paris Olympics Day 8: Will India Win Any Medal Today? Podium Prospects On August 3

Manu Bhaker will eye an unprecedented hat-trick of medals, and there are hopes in archery and boxing too. Let us take a look at India's podium-finish chances at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Saturday

manu-bhaker-indian-pistol-shooter-paris-olympic-games-2024
Manu Bhaker is the first Indian post-independence with multiple medals at a single edition of the Olympics. Photo: AP
info_icon

After three medals in shooting and several heartbreaking near-misses, will India add to its tally at Paris Olympics today? That is the burning question on supporters' minds as another Olympic day is upon us. Indian athletes trying their best to ensure a top-three finish on Day 8 (Saturday, August 3) of the competition. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Who is most likely to fetch medals for India? There are a lot of medal events lined up for Saturday, August 3 in Paris and Indians are competing in a fair few of them. So, there are some chances of medals but nothing can be said for sure. Let us take a look at the schedule and India's podium-finish chances today.

India's Medal Chances On August 3

First up, we will have the double medallist Manu Bhaker in action in the 25m pistol women's final at 1pm. She has already created history by becoming the first Indian post-independence with multiple medals at a single edition. Will she bag a hat-trick in Paris? She well could, after finishing joint first in qualification.

The women's individual archery medal events will also be played in the evening, so if either or both of Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur qualify, they will have a shot at the podium. After Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara's fourth-place finish yesterday at the mixed team event, Deepika and Bhajan will be eager to bring some joy to the archery contingent.

India's Ankita Bhakat competes along with India's Dhiraj Bommadevara during the Archery mixed team quarterfinal against Spain's Elia Canales and Spain's Pablo Acha Gonzales at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. - AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
Indian Archery Duo Falls Short In Historic Bronze Medal Match Against USA At Paris Olympics 2024

BY Outlook Sports Desk

And towards the end of the day, Nishant Dev has a chance to assure himself of a medal if he wins his men's 71kg quarter-final bout against Marco Verde of Mexico. It will be a tough bout, however as Verde is the gold medal winner at the 2023 Pan American Games.

Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming In India

Where to watch the Paris Olympic Games 2024 live on TV in India?

In India, action from the Paris Olympic Games 2024 will be live telecast on TV via the Sports 18 network.

Where to watch the live streaming of Paris Olympic Games 2024 in India?

The live streaming of various sports events at the Paris Olympics will be available on Jio Cinema app and website in India for free.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
  2. Newly Retired Andy Murray Proud Of Achievements Following Hip Surgery
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Asalanka Stars At The Death As Sri Lanka Tie With India - Data Debrief
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: India, Sri Lanka Play Out Historic 44th Tie In Colombo
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
Football News
  1. AS Roma: Serie A Side Sign La Liga's Leading Scorer Artem Dovbyk From Girona
  2. 'Don't Care If People Kill Me': Sunil Chhetri's Honest View On India's Olympics 'Reality'
  3. Carlo Ancelotti Rules Out Move To Another Club Role After Real Madrid
  4. Manchester United Transfers: Erik Ten Hag Drops Huge Hint Over Casemiro's Future
  5. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Says Surs Targeting Striker In Transfer Window
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open: Paula Badosa Hails Emma Raducanu After Three-set Thriller
  2. 'I Have Waited Almost 20 Years' – Novak Djokovic Delighted To End Long Wait For Olympic Singles Final
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Alcaraz Relishing 'Special' Gold Medal Final Against Djokovic
  4. Paris Games: Djokovic To Battle Alcaraz For Gold In Olympics Showdown - Data Debrief
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final Match On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Puja Khedkar Case: Pune Police To Likely Close Down Case Against Collector Suhas Diwase
  2. Weather News LIVE: 218 Still Missing in Wayanad Landslide; 115 Roads Closed In Himachal Amid Rainfall
  3. Book Review: Bupinder Singh Bali's 'Those Who Stayed - The Sikhs Of Kashmir'
  4. Congress Says Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill A 'Direct Threat To Freedom Of Speech'
  5. With SC Deadline For Holding Polls On Sept 30, EC Team To Visit J&K On Aug 8
Entertainment News
  1. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  2. Akshay Kumar Reveals Receiving 'Obituary Messages' After Multiple Box Office Failures: I Am Not Dead
  3. 'Tears Won't Stop': Dalljiet Kaur Is Heartbroken After Nikhil Patel Arrives In Mumbai With His Girlfriend
  4. Arjun Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Tease Fans With An Upcoming Collaboration, Share Cryptic Video
  5. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
US News
  1. Indian American Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  2. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  3. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  4. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
World News
  1. Indian American Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  2. ‘If A Leader Leaves, Another Will Arise’: Slain Hamas Leader Haniyeh’s Last Words To Khamenei
  3. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  4. 'Doesn't Help': Biden On Hamas Leader Haniyeh's Killing Affecting Ceasefire Talks
  5. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  3. Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  5. Monsoon Mayhem: Know The Reason Behind India's Relentless Rains
  6. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  7. Paris Olympics Day 7 Highlights: France Stun Argentina In Men's Football QF; Angela Carini Offers Apology To Imane Khelif
  8. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI