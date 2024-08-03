After three medals in shooting and several heartbreaking near-misses, will India add to its tally at Paris Olympics today? That is the burning question on supporters' minds as another Olympic day is upon us. Indian athletes trying their best to ensure a top-three finish on Day 8 (Saturday, August 3) of the competition. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Who is most likely to fetch medals for India? There are a lot of medal events lined up for Saturday, August 3 in Paris and Indians are competing in a fair few of them. So, there are some chances of medals but nothing can be said for sure. Let us take a look at the schedule and India's podium-finish chances today.
India's Medal Chances On August 3
First up, we will have the double medallist Manu Bhaker in action in the 25m pistol women's final at 1pm. She has already created history by becoming the first Indian post-independence with multiple medals at a single edition. Will she bag a hat-trick in Paris? She well could, after finishing joint first in qualification.
The women's individual archery medal events will also be played in the evening, so if either or both of Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur qualify, they will have a shot at the podium. After Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara's fourth-place finish yesterday at the mixed team event, Deepika and Bhajan will be eager to bring some joy to the archery contingent.
And towards the end of the day, Nishant Dev has a chance to assure himself of a medal if he wins his men's 71kg quarter-final bout against Marco Verde of Mexico. It will be a tough bout, however as Verde is the gold medal winner at the 2023 Pan American Games.
