The Indian pair of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara lost 2-6 to the USA's Casey Kaufhold and Brady Ellison in the bronze medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday, August 1, at Esplanade des Invalides. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
India won the third set 38-35, but then the momentum totally shifted to the USA in the final set. After a good start by Ankita and Dhiraj, Brady and Casey held their nerve to seal the match 6-2.
This is a first time in history—first semifinal appearance at the Olympics for Indian archers—that the bronze medal match comes their way. Of course, such near-misses are bitter pills to swallow when one considers that this was India's closest shot at an archery medal yet.
How India Reached To Bronze Medal Match
The Indian mixed archery team reached for a historic bronze medal after going down to South Korea in the Paris Olympics semi-finals on Friday (August 1).
Despite the early lead India went down 2 - 6 against the South Korean opponent.