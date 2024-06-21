Even as it strengthens its bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, India will reportedly seek the inclusion of yoga, kabaddi and kho kho in the sports programme of that edition. (More Sports News)
According to an Indian Express report, yoga, kabaddi and kho kho are among the six sports that the Union sports ministry's 'Mission Olympics Cell' (MOC) recommends to be made part of the 2036 Olympics roster. The other three are T20 cricket, chess and squash.
The report adds that this idea was initially mooted in December 2023, a couple of months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially announced India’s interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics.
Furthermore, the report states that the summary of recommendations made by the MOC noted that a fresh panel will look into new sports that can be “recommended for addition at the 2036 Games considering India’s prowess at it and the rich history for the sport in our country”.
The organising committee of a particular edition of the Olympic Games can propose the inclusion of one or more sports, as per the International Olympic Committee (IOC) rules. For example, karate made its Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games, while Los Angeles included flag football.
Whether or not a sport will be included depends on some criteria, including the requirement that the sport should be governed by an international federation that is recognised by the IOC.
Countries in “double digits” have expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Games, according to the IOC. The 2024 Olympics are set to commence in Paris on July 26, and Los Angeles and Brisbane are slated to host the next two editions in 2028 and 2032, respectively.