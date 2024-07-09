Other Sports

India At Paris Olympic Games: Sharath Kamal Feels 'Best Is Yet To Come' Ahead Of Fifth Run

Set for his fifth Olympic appearance in Paris, Indian flagbearer Achanta Sharath Kamal feels he is scaling new heights with each passing year and believes his "best is yet to come."

Achanta Sharath Kamal showed that 40 is just a number.
Achanta Sharath Kamal showed that 40 is just a number. Photo: File
info_icon

Set for his fifth Olympic appearance in Paris, Indian flagbearer Achanta Sharath Kamal feels he is scaling new heights with each passing year and believes his "best is yet to come." (More Sports News)

The 41-year-old turned the clock back to win three gold medals, including one in men's singles, at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.

He returned empty-handed at last year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, but Sharath helped Indian men's team clinch a historic Paris Olympics quota via world rankings following their last-16 finish at the World Table Tennis Championships in Busan in February.

"I am happy that I'm scaling new heights with each passing year, besides improving both physically and mentally. I hope the best is yet to come," the top-ranked Indian told PTI.

"To highlight one particular achievement from my career would not do justice to my other achievements. The Asian Games bronze (Jakarta 2018) and Commonwealth Games gold are two of the highs of my career," said the Sharath, who boasts of 13 CWG medals in his cabinet.

"I'm pretty sure I haven't left any stone unturned. I have done everything possible from my side, and I hope the results will follow," added Sharath, who has climbed from being world No 88 to 34 in ITTF rankings.

Having begun his Olympic journey at Athens 2004 as a 21-year-old, Sharath dreams of a podium finish after reuniting with Italian coach Massimo Costantini.

"Back then, I didn't know what getting into the Olympics was. But I have built up into the player I am right now, and hopefully, in my fifth Olympics, I have a chance to get that medal. And once that happens, I can be truly satisfied with my career," he reckoned.

The 66-year-old had coached India from 2009-2010 and from 2016-2018 was part of their success at 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2018 Asian Game. India had bagged a record haul of eight medals at the CWG 2018, followed by two bronze at the Indonesia showpiece.

"He brings a lot of confidence from around himself and to the team. It is something that I require since a lot of us are working individually. But how can we get it together, Max has been helping us in achieving it."

But to speak of the reality, a podium finish is going to be an "uphill task", Sharath acknowledged.

"It's going to be very tough, and we are apparently seeded 14th or 15th, making the task even more uphill. But, we are optimistic as well because with the kind of form all of us have been playing.

"The girls are going to go a long way in the Olympics, same for the boys. We want to do it," he said.

He further said he has learnt 'periodisation' or systematic training as he looks to implement the knowledge this time around.

"It has immensely helped me in preparations -- trying to understand my body and mind. Periodisation is something that I have learnt over the years, and I'm looking to bring that knowledge into practice in Paris," he said.

"I'm not getting younger any day. Age is not on my side, and I have to ensure that I reverse the clock. It is something that I'm trying to get better for this Olympics," he said.

Sharath has also undergone a slew of tests, including genetic and bone density scans to get better through sports science.

"It was mainly to ensure that I don't make mistakes about what exactly has to be done. For instance, I have an intolerance towards some substance, how to stay away from it and to have the best knowledge from sports science," he explained.

"I did not have a major access to sports science before Tokyo, and only then I realised that it can help us in getting better. That's the reason we do these tests to ensure that even the small differences go a long way, especially in situations like the Olympics."

A few months back, Sharath underwent a training session in Germany for four weeks, and he confessed that he did work a lot on his technical aspects during this session.

"There I focused a lot on working on my technical aspects and sharpening my skills, and I tried to practice with different levels of players in different conditions. It's helped me a lot, and now it's time to put all those (learnings) into action," he added in the interaction arranged by Timelinks

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. James Anderson Farewell Test: Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith To Make Debuts
  2. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Skip ODIs To Manage Workload - Report
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match
  4. David Warner Says He Is 'Open To Playing Champions Trophy 2025' If Selected By Australia
  5. Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs Seattle Orcas, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Thiago Alcantara Announces Retirement Following Liverpool Exit
  2. ENG Vs NED Semi-Final, UEFA Euro 2024: Luke Shaw 'Ready To Go' After Long-Term Injury Layoff
  3. Colombia Vs Uruguay, Copa America 2024, 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  4. Rozario, Moosa Among Top Indian Names To File Application For Blue Tigers' Head Coach Position
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Robinson, Zimmerman, Mihailovic Added To United States 18-Member Squad
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Taylor Fritz Fights Back To Stun Alexander Zverev In Last-16 Thriller
  2. Indian Legend Leander Paes To Showcase Grand Slam Trophies In Tennis Hall Of Fame
  3. Wimbledon: Elena Rybakina Enters Third Straight QFs As Anna Kalinskaya Retires
  4. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In Last 16 - In Pics
  5. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bihar: 12 People Died Over Last 24 Hours Due To Lightning Strikes Across State
  2. Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 85 As 19 Lakh People Remain Affected; 137 Animals Died In Kaziranga NP
  3. Jammu Kashmir: 5 Soldiers Killed In Kathua After Militants Attack Army Vehicle
  4. Modi Meets Putin For Private Meeting At Presidential Palace In Moscow | Watch
  5. Karnataka: Enraged Teenager Throws Baby Into Well After Repeated Love Proposal Rejections By Her Uncle
Entertainment News
  1. Manisha Koirala Recalls A Famous Photographer Scolded Her For Refusing To Wear A Bikini
  2. Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Mystery Woman; Sparks Dating Rumours With Larissa Bonesi Once Again
  3. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’
  4. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
  5. Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
US News
  1. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  2. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  3. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  4. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  5. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured
  2. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Discusses Further NATO Support With Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
  3. Flags Of India And Russia Projected On Ostakino TV Tower In Moscow As PM Modi Begins High-Profile Visit
  4. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  5. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Sports News Highlights: Narang Named India's Paris Chef De Mission; Warner 'Open To Playing' CT 2025
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Highlights: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  8. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured