Other Sports

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Ghazipur Ka Raj Kumar' Gears Up to Fulfill Dreams With Hockey Team

The 26-year-old hockey midfielder Raj Kumar nurtured his passion for hockey with the help of his coach late Tej Bahadur Singh amid hardships and representing India at the biggest stage means the world to him

India Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024 X SAI Media
India National Hockey Team. Photo: X | SAI Media
info_icon

Battling hardships for a hockey player is not new in the country, but for midfielder Raj Kumar Pal representing India at the Paris Olympics and bettering the colour of the medal remains his top priority as it will not only bring smiles on the faces of his family but many aspiring players of his village. (More Sports News)

Hundreds of boys from Karampur village with a population of about three thousand had the dream to represent India at the Olympics in hockey, but only Raj Kumar Pal, famous as 'Ghazipur ke Raj Kumar', has realised the dream till date and now wishes to fulfil every unfulfilled dreams of his friends and brothers in Paris.

The youngest of three brothers, Raj Kumar has become a source of inspiration for the children of his village who are learning the basics of hockey at the Meghbaran Stadium.

From Karampur, about 40 kms from Varanasi, to Paris his journey has been an inspiring tale of determination and will power.

Raj Kumar became the first player from his village Karampur and district Ghazipur to have worn the India senior jersey when he faced Belgium in Pro League matches in 2020.

"In our family both my brothers also play hockey. The middle brother had been in the India camp and the elder brother has played at the national level. Both could not play for India and now one plays for Railways and one for Army,'' Raj Kumar told PTI Bhasha.

The 26-year-old midfielder nurtured his passion for hockey with the help of his coach late Tej Bahadur Singh amid hardships and representing India at the biggest stage means the world to him.

"More than 400 boys from my village got jobs through hockey but no one played at this level. The people of my village are looking up to me and I will leave no stone unturned in Paris to fulfil the unfulfilled dreams of my brothers and all others."

Raj Kumar, who started his hockey journey at the age of 10 from Karampur's Meghbaran Stadium, played in the five-nation Under-23 tournament in Belgium in 2018, and made his India debut in 2020.

Sukhjeet Singh from the Hockey squad of India at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. - X | Hockey India
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sukhjeet Singh's Journey From Near Quitting To Spot In Hockey Squad

BY PTI

Raj Kumar's father Kalpanath died in a road accident in 2011 but he kept his passion for the game alive with the help of his family and mentor late Tej Bahadur Singh.

Meghbaran stadium was established in 1983 by late Tej Bahadur Singh with the purpose of providing employment to the youth of the village and improve their lives and Raj Kumar was one of them.

"Those two years were very difficult for the family and I thought that I would not be able to play anymore but my family did not give up. My coach helped me a lot. I could not get selected for the Tokyo Olympics but I worked hard without getting disappointed and now I am going to Paris," Raj Kumar said.

"When I enter the field in Paris, I will remember all these sacrifices," said the player, who has played 53 international caps so far.

"When I got the news of my selection in the Olympics-bound team, I cried remembering my past and missed my father a lot. When I called home, my mother also cried. I will never forget my past and it inspires me." Raj Kumar was a member of the Indian team that won bronze medals in the Asia Cup (Jakarta, 2022) and Asian Champions Trophy (Dhaka, 2021) and is well-equipped to handle pressure in big tournaments.

"I have played against big teams before as well, so there is not that much pressure. But since it is my first Olympics, there will be little nervous, so I talk to senior players like PR Sreejesh, captain Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh. They share their experiences and that helps a lot," he said.

Raj Kumar is confident of doing well in the Olympics individually aas well as a team and does not want to get carried away by the glitz and glamour of the sporting extravaganza.

"We are going with full preparation in every department of the game. We have worked on every small detail and have worked hard to improve the mistakes made in the Pro League. I have found out my mistakes by watching videos and have worked on them with the help of coaches and senior players," said the midfielder, who considers Birendra Lakra and Sardar Singh as his role models.

"Our focus is only on our matches. There will be big stars in the Olympic Games Village but that glamour is not the focus right now. We just have to change the colour of the medal and make our village an Olympic medal winner's village," he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. San Francisco Unicorns Vs Seattle Orcas Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Neeraj Chopra Never Compared Himself With Kohli, Dhoni: 'Well Aware Of Reality In India'
  3. India Vs Pakistan, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: What Captains Said In Post-Match Presentation
  4. IND Vs PAK Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: India Women Beat Pakistan By Seven Wickets - As It Happened
  5. India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Make Light Work Of PAK-W To Open Campaign With Win
Football News
  1. English Football Association Invites Application For Next England Coach
  2. AIFF Shortlists 20 Candidates For India Men's Football Team Head Coach Job
  3. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Indumathi Kathiresan Win Top AIFF Awards
  4. Eddie Howe Wants Newcastle Stay As Long As He Is 'Happy' Amid England Links
  5. Jarrad Branthwaite Focused On New Season With Everton Amid Man Utd Interest
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Live Streaming, Swedish Open: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match
  2. Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Comes From Behind To Seal Semi-final Spot
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Backed To Get 'Very Close' To Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam Record
  5. Vasek Pospisil Eyes Andy Murray For PTPA Role As Retirement Looms
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cargo Ship Off Goa Coast Catches Big Fire; Coast Guard Comes To Aid
  2. ‘We See This As An Internal Matter’: India On Deadly Clashes In Bangladesh
  3. India News Updates: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda
  4. MEA Appoints Vinay Mohan Kwatra As Envoy To US
  5. Day In Pics: July 19, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' Actress Anushka Sen Collaborates With Grammy-Award Winner Ken Lewis For Global Initiative ‘Project 17’
  2. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  3. 'Aadujeevitham' On Netflix Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Gives A Career Defining Performance In Blessy's Masterpiece
  4. Ram Charan To Be Awarded The Ambassador For Indian Art And Culture At IFFM
  5. Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra Teams REACT After Singer Accused Of Not Paying Desi Dancers During Dil-Luminati Tour
US News
  1. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  2. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  3. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  4. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  5. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
World News
  1. 10 Things You Didn't Know About Microsoft And Bill Gates
  2. Bangladesh Quota Protest: At Least 64 Dead, Nationwide Curfew; Jail Set On Fire| Top Points
  3. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  4. Microsoft Outage: Man Claims To Be Behind Crowdstrike ‘Update’ In Viral Satirical Video
  5. 'Illegal' And 'Must End': ICJ On Israel's Presence In Occupied Palestinian Territories
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Sports News July 19 Highlights: Rafael Nadal Beats Mariano Navone To Reach Swedish Open Semi-Final
  8. India News Updates: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda