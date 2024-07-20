Other Sports

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Favourable Draw Will Earn Three Medals In Wrestling, Says Yogeshwar

India will have a six-member wrestling contingent in Paris where the mat competition will begin on August 5

Wrestling at Paris Olympics 2024 X United World Wrestling
Representative photo for Wrestling at Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: X | United World Wrestling
London Olympics bronze winner Yogeshwar Dutt is confident that wrestling will yet again fetch India a medal at the Olympic Games and the number could be more than one if the grapplers get a favourable draw.(More Sports News)

India will have a six-member wrestling contingent in Paris where the mat competition will begin on August 5.

Only Aman Sehrawat (57kg) could qualify in the men's section but the women put up a strong show by qualifying in five of six Olympic weight divisions. Only 62kg is missing from the list.

India have not missed a wrestling medal since 2008 Beijing Games where the legendary Sushil Kumar won a bronze.

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Meet The Indian Contingent - From Seasoned Olympians, To Rookies

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"A lot will depend on the draw. If India get a favourable draw, then I am expecting three medals," Yogeshwar Dutt told PTI Videos on the sidelines of an AIFF event."In the last four consecutive Olympics, we got medals from Wrestling.

So I hope, wish & pray the fifth time in a row, wrestling will bring medal for the nation. I wish all the wrestlers all the very best. I think they are well- prepared," said Yogeshwar.

"After hockey, wrestling has given India the most number of medals. It has given seven medals ahead of all other Olympic sports. Wrestling is without doubt the number one individual Olympic sport for India."

The former India wrestler, who is also a BJP leader now, feels that

India will return with its best ever show in Olympics.

"I am expecting Indian contingent to win more than 10 medals," he said.

