India At Chess Olympiad 2024 Round 9 Live Streaming: Indians In Action, Board Pairings, IST Timings, Where To Watch

With Round 9 coming up on Friday, here is everything you need to know about the Indian team for this stage

Vidit Gujarathi. Photo: X/FIDE_Chess
Vidit Gujarathi. Photo: X/FIDE_Chess


Both Indian open and women's team will look to consolidate their positions at the top of the standings at the 45th Chess Olympiad going on currently in Budapest of Hungary. (More Sports News)

Indian men, unbeaten so far in eight rounds, are in sole lead in the open section with 16 match points, two ahead of Uzbekistan and Hungary.

Indian women were shocked by Poland in the Round 8 as the Poles handed them their first defeat at the ongoing Olympiad. Despite the loss, India remain in joint lead alongside Kazakhstan and Poland in the women's section.

Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali lost to Poland's Monika Socko at the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 round 8 in Budapest on Thursday (September 19). - FIDE/Michał Walusza
Chess Olympiad, Round 8: Indian Women Stunned By Poland, Suffer First Loss In Campaign

BY Outlook Sports Desk

With Round 9 coming up on Friday, here is everything you need to know about the Indian team for this stage.

  • India Open Section Opponent: Uzbekistan

  • India Women Section Opponent: United States of America

India vs Uzbekistan Open Section Round 9 Board Pairings

  • D Gukesh vs Nodirbek Abdusattorov

  • R Praggnanandhaa vs Javokhir Sindarov

  • Arjun Erigaisi vs Shamsiddin Vokhidov

  • Vidit Gujrathi vs Jakhongir Vakhidov

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh beat Iran's Parham Maghsoodloo at the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 round 8 in Budapest on Thursday (September 19). - FIDE/Michał Walusza
Indian Men Beat Iran In Round 8, Inch Closer To Historic Chess Olympiad Gold Medal

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India vs USA Women Section Round 9 Board Pairings

  • Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova vs Rameshbabu Vaishali

  • Carissa Yip vs Divya Deshmukh

  • Irina Krush vs Vantika Agrawal

  • Alice Lee vs Tania Sachdev

India At Chess Olympiad 2024 Round 9 Live Streaming

When will India's round 9 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 be played?

The Indian round 9 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 will be played on Thursday, September 20 from 6:30pm (India time) onwards in Budapest, Hungary.

Where will India's round 9 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 be telecast and live streamed?

India's round 9 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 will be live streamed on the official YouTube channel of the International Chess Federation (called FIDE chess). They will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

