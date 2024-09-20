India At Chess Olympiad 2024 Round 9 Live Streaming: Indians In Action, Board Pairings, IST Timings, Where To Watch

Both Indian open and women's team will look to consolidate their positions at the top of the standings at the 45th Chess Olympiad going on currently in Budapest of Hungary. (More Sports News)
Indian men, unbeaten so far in eight rounds, are in sole lead in the open section with 16 match points, two ahead of Uzbekistan and Hungary.
Indian women were shocked by Poland in the Round 8 as the Poles handed them their first defeat at the ongoing Olympiad. Despite the loss, India remain in joint lead alongside Kazakhstan and Poland in the women's section.
With Round 9 coming up on Friday, here is everything you need to know about the Indian team for this stage.
India Open Section Opponent: Uzbekistan
India Women Section Opponent: United States of America
India vs Uzbekistan Open Section Round 9 Board Pairings
D Gukesh vs Nodirbek Abdusattorov
R Praggnanandhaa vs Javokhir Sindarov
Arjun Erigaisi vs Shamsiddin Vokhidov
Vidit Gujrathi vs Jakhongir Vakhidov
India vs USA Women Section Round 9 Board Pairings
Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova vs Rameshbabu Vaishali
Carissa Yip vs Divya Deshmukh
Irina Krush vs Vantika Agrawal
Alice Lee vs Tania Sachdev
India At Chess Olympiad 2024 Round 9 Live Streaming
When will India's round 9 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 be played?
The Indian round 9 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 will be played on Thursday, September 20 from 6:30pm (India time) onwards in Budapest, Hungary.
Where will India's round 9 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 be telecast and live streamed?
India's round 9 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 will be live streamed on the official YouTube channel of the International Chess Federation (called FIDE chess). They will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.