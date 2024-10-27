Haryana Steelers Vs Dabang Delhi, Telugu Titans Vs Patna Pirates Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

Haryana Steelers will take on Dabang Delhi, and Telugu Titans will face off against Patna Pirates on Monday, October 28, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. (More Sports News)
The Steelers come into the fixture after their 37-25 victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers, while Dabang Delhi enter the contest after their 28-23 loss to UP Yoddhas.
On the other hand, the Telugu Titans walk into the tie, having suffered a heavy 22-52 defeat to Jaipur Pink Panthers, while Patna Pirates will look to turn the tables after their 25-40 defeat to Puneri Paltans.
Haryana Steelers Vs Dabang Delhi: Head-To-Head Record
Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi have faced each other 13 times, with the Steelers winning on eight occasions, while the Delhi-based franchise have won it five times.
Telugu Titans Vs Patna Pirates: Head-To-Head Record
In the 23 encounters, the Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates have met, the Pirates lead the rivalry with 12 wins to the Titans’ ten.
Haryana Steelers Vs Dabang Delhi, Telugu Titans Vs Patna Pirates, PKL 11: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Match No. 21 & 22 of PKL 11 be played?
The Haryana Steelers Vs Dabang Delhi game will be played on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 8pm IST, and Telugu Titans Vs Patna Pirates on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 9pm IST. Both matches will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
Where will the Match No. 21 & 22 of PKL 11 be telecast and live streamed?
Both the Haryana Steelers Vs Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans Vs Patna Pirates matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.