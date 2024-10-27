Other Sports

Haryana Steelers Vs Dabang Delhi, Telugu Titans Vs Patna Pirates Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

Haryana Steelers will take on Dabang Delhi, and Telugu Titans will face off against Patna Pirates on Monday, October 28, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad

haryana-steelers-pro-kabaddi-league-season-11
Haryana Steelers had three defenders in the top 10 for tackle points last season. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

Haryana Steelers will take on Dabang Delhi, and Telugu Titans will face off against Patna Pirates on Monday, October 28, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. (More Sports News)

The Steelers come into the fixture after their 37-25 victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers, while Dabang Delhi enter the contest after their 28-23 loss to UP Yoddhas. 

On the other hand, the Telugu Titans walk into the tie, having suffered a heavy 22-52 defeat to Jaipur Pink Panthers, while Patna Pirates will look to turn the tables after their 25-40 defeat to Puneri Paltans.

Haryana Steelers Vs Dabang Delhi: Head-To-Head Record

Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi have faced each other 13 times, with the Steelers winning on eight occasions, while the Delhi-based franchise have won it five times.

Telugu Titans Vs Patna Pirates: Head-To-Head Record

In the 23 encounters, the Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates have met, the Pirates lead the rivalry with 12 wins to the Titans’ ten. 

Haryana Steelers Vs Dabang Delhi, Telugu Titans Vs Patna Pirates, PKL 11: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Match No. 21 & 22 of PKL 11 be played?

The Haryana Steelers Vs Dabang Delhi game will be played on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 8pm IST, and Telugu Titans Vs Patna Pirates on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 9pm IST. Both matches will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where will the Match No. 21 & 22 of PKL 11 be telecast and live streamed?

Both the Haryana Steelers Vs Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans Vs Patna Pirates matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC CWC League Two: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later
  3. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  4. Why Did Mohammed Shami Say Sorry To BCCI? Check India Pacer's Message
  5. Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2025? India Legend Throws Major Hint About Possible Return
Football News
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. IND-U17 vs THA-U17, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India’s 2-3 Loss to Thailand Leaves Their Fate Hanging
  3. West Ham 2-1 Manchester United, Premier League: Red Devils Lose, Pressure Mounts On Ten Hag
  4. Mumbai City FC 1-1 Odisha FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Islanders Share Points With Kalinga Warriors
  5. India 1-1 Nepal Highlights, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: NEP-W Win On Penalty Shootouts In Wild Kathmandu Tie
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  2. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  3. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Militants Fire At Army Vehicle In Akhnoor Sector; Search Ops Launched
  2. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  3. Madrasas In Kerala: What The NCPCR Chairman Got Wrong
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. CPI(M) MLA Suspended Over Alleged Misbehaviour With Woman Journalist
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Pakistan Leaders Offer 'Unwavering' Support To Kashmir Until They Achieve Rights To 'Self-Determination'
  2. Georgia’s Ruling Party Wins Another Term Amid Disputes
  3. Japan: PM Ishiba's Party Struggles Against Corruption Backlash
  4. Israel: Apparent Truck Attack On Bus Stop Near Mossad Headquarters Wounds Dozens
  5. Lahore Tops World’s Most Polluted Cities List, Delhi Follows With ‘Severe’ AQI | Check List
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs