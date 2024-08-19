Gosder Cherilus: Former NFL Player Arrested Over Alleged Urination Incident On Delta Flight

Former NFL player Gosder Cherilus was arrested on Saturday, August 17, after being accused of urinating on one of the passengers during a flight. (More Sports News)
Cherilus was on a Delta flight that was headed to Dublin, Ireland when the airline announced he acted in an “unruly” manner.
However, the flight was routed back to the Logan Airport in Boston, and the 2008 first-round pick was under custody after the plane landed.
"Delta flight 154 from Boston to Dublin on August 17 returned to Boston Logan due to an unruly customer and was met by law enforcement," a Delta spokesperson was quoted as saying by Fox News.
The rest of the passengers who had boarded the flight to Dublin, flew on Sunday night, while Cherilus is expected to be brought to Boston court on Monday, August 19.
Cherlius started off as an offensive lineman during his Boston College days, and then redshifted in 2013, before he became the 17th overall pick in 2008 by Detroit Lions.
Out of the 117 he featured in his eight seasons, Cherlius started in 113 games. He spent the first five seasons in Detroit, before making the move to Indianapolis Colts as a free agent ahead of the season in 2013.
He was also the highest paid right tackle at the time with his $35 million contract.