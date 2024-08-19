Other Sports

Gosder Cherilus: Former NFL Player Arrested Over Alleged Urination Incident On Delta Flight

Former NFL player Gosder Cherilus was arrested on Saturday, August 17, after being accused of urinating on one of the passengers during a flight

Former NFL Player Gosder Cherilus
Former NFL Player Gosder Cherilus Photo: X/DanielCoates
info_icon

Former NFL player Gosder Cherilus was arrested on Saturday, August 17, after being accused of urinating on one of the passengers during a flight. (More Sports News)

Cherilus was on a Delta flight that was headed to Dublin, Ireland when the airline announced he acted in an “unruly” manner.

However, the flight was routed back to the Logan Airport in Boston, and the 2008 first-round pick was under custody after the plane landed.

"Delta flight 154 from Boston to Dublin on August 17 returned to Boston Logan due to an unruly customer and was met by law enforcement," a Delta spokesperson was quoted as saying by Fox News.

The rest of the passengers who had boarded the flight to Dublin, flew on Sunday night, while Cherilus is expected to be brought to Boston court on Monday, August 19. 

Cherlius started off as an offensive lineman during his Boston College days, and then redshifted in 2013, before he became the 17th overall pick in 2008 by Detroit Lions. 

Out of the 117 he featured in his eight seasons, Cherlius started in 113 games. He spent the first five seasons in Detroit, before making the move to Indianapolis Colts as a free agent ahead of the season in 2013.

He was also the highest paid right tackle at the time with his $35 million contract.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's Big Bash League 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues Confirmed For WBBL 10 Player Draft - Check Details
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Preview: Big Blow For Hosts As Aamir Jamal Suffers Back Injury
  3. Buchi Babu 2024 Round 1 Wrap: Jharkhand Edge Past Madhya Pradesh; Haryana Frustrate Mumbai
  4. WI Vs RSA, T20Is: West Indies Rested Key Players For South Africa Series - Check Squads
  5. The Hundred 2024 Women's: Deepti Sharma Shines As London Spirit Claim Maiden Title
Football News
  1. Napoli 0-3 Hellas Verona, Serie A: Antonio Conte’s Men Falter As Dailon Livramento, Daniel Mosquera Shine On Debut - In Pics
  2. Real Madrid 1-1 Mallorca, La Liga: Kylian Mbappe's Debut Ends In Draw, Rodrygo Finds Net - In Pics
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Subhasish Bose Joins Mohun Bagan, East Bengal Fans In Protest - In Pics
  4. EPL: Haaland, Kovacic Star In Manchester City's 2-0 Away Win Over Chelsea - In Pics
  5. Mocejon Manhunt: 11-Year-Old Boy Killed While Playing Football In Spain
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka
  2. Cincinnati Open: Pegula Downs Badosa To Tee Up Final Against Sabalenka
  3. Cincinnati Open: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Iga Swiatek To Reach Final
  4. Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  5. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu: NTK Functionary Among 9 Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 13 Students At Fake NCC Camp
  2. PM Modi Likely To Visit Ukraine This Month, Claims Report
  3. West Bengal: Student Arrested For Social Media Post Calling For Mamata Banerjee's Assassination
  4. MUDA Scam: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Moves High Court Against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot
  5. Maharashtra: Students Suffer From ‘Food Poisoning’ After Consuming Biscuits At School, 80 Hospitalised
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  2. Zion Williamson's Weight Loss Sparks Fan Reaction: What To Expect From The Leaner Pelicans Star Ahead Of 2024 NBA Season
  3. 'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media
  4. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
  5. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
World News
  1. Former Saudi Official Alleges Prince Mohammed Forged King's Signature On Yemen War Decree: Report
  2. Turkey Shooting: 1 Palestinian Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting In Istanbul
  3. MPox Outbreak: Philippines Detects First Case Of Monkeypox Virus
  4. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  5. China Accuses The Philippines Of Deliberately Crashing One Of Its Ships Into A Chinese Vessel
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  2. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  5. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  6. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign