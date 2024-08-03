Other Sports

Golf At Paris Olympics 2024: Schauffele, Rahm Share Lead Heading Into Final Round

The pair are tied at 14 under after three rounds of action at Le Golf National, with Rahm producing a five-under 66 to jump up the leaderboard from fourth

Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Golf
Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele are tied for the lead heading into the final round of the Paris Olympics
info_icon

Reigning Olympic champion Xander Schauffele was the joint leader heading into the final round of the Paris Games, with Jon Rahm level with him in top spot. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The pair are tied at 14 under after three rounds of action at Le Golf National, with Rahm producing a five-under 66 to jump up the leaderboard from fourth. 

Schauffele enjoyed another mostly error-free round, carding a three-under 68 with the hopes of retaining the crown he claimed in Tokyo three years ago. 

Britain's Tommy Fleetwood remains just a shot behind after another fine round.

He sent a putt on 18 narrowly short for what would have been a three-way tie for the lead. 

Team GB's Tommy Fleetwood - null
Golf At Paris Olympics 2024: Matsuyama, Schauffele And Fleetwood Share Lead At Halfway Point

BY Stats Perform

Hideki Matsuyama, who was tied for the lead going into the third round, dropped to joint-fourth after two bogeys in his first four holes, missing the opportunity on 18 to go within two shots of the lead. 

Meanwhile, world number one Scottie Scheffler shot himself into contention for a medal after carding a four-under 67, leaving him level with Rory McIlroy and Joo-Hyung Kim in T6.

Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard produced the best round of the day, shooting a course record-tying 62 to move him 26 places up the leaderboard. 

