Global Chess League, Day 4: Hikaru Nakamura Outwits Viswanathan Anand As Ganges Grandmasters' Struggles Continue

Vishy's team looks to be in serious trouble as they registered their fourth defeat from five matches played

Image used for representative purposes. Photo: X/FIDE_chess
The American Gambits notched up an important victory over the Ganges Grandmasters on day four of the Global Chess League on Sunday, October 6. Japanese grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura and Elisabeth Paehtz were the catalyst for the Gambits' win over Grandmasters. (More Chess News)

Vishy's team looks to be in serious trouble as they registered their fourth defeat from five matches played.

The American Gambits entered the day at the bottom of the standings with only one victory in three matches. Just ahead of them, in fifth place, were the Ganges Grandmasters, who had played four matches but secured only one win. After the toss of the coin, it was decided that the Gambits would play with the white pieces.

On the 'Icon' board, world number two and renowned chess streamer Nakamura surprised former five-time world champion and Ganges leader Anand with an unexpected opening.

Despite the early surprise, Anand, playing black, equalised quickly, and the game remained balanced for most of its duration. However, as time factor kicked in, Anand made the bold decision to sacrifice his queen for a rook and a bishop in the hope of building a "fortress," a defensive setup where one side has a material disadvantage but can avoid being checkmated.

Nakamura maintained the pressure, forcing Anand to spend more time on the clock. In the final seconds, Anand looked visibly shaken and Nakamura ultimately claimed victory, leveraging the time pressure.

After the match Nakamura said, "My focus was just on this match, because whoever lost would be out of contention to win the event."

An interesting game unfolded on the women's board, where Ganges' Nurgyul Salimova launched an aggressive attack against Elisabeth's king. However, the German defended brilliantly, emerging a piece up and winning, giving the Gambits a crucial edge in the match.

On the second 'Icon' board, Parham Maghsoodloo managed to secure a draw against Wei Yi by pulling off several moves in rapid succession, resulting in a threefold repetition.

On the other boards, Bibisara Assaubayeva and R Vaishali drew their game, while superstars Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Arjun Erigaisi also settled for a draw. Similarly, the two juniors — Jonas Bjerre and Volodar Murzin — ended their game in a stalemate.

The final score of the match was 10-4 in favour of the American Gambits, marking an important win for Nakamura's team, which now had two victories out of four matches.

Teams and players*

Alpine SG Pipers: Magnus Carlsen, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, Richard Rapport, Hou Yifan, Kateryna Lagno, Daniel Dardha

Mumba Masters: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Vidit Gujrathi, Peter Svidler, Humpy Koneru, Harika Dronavalli, Raunak Sadhwani

American Gambits: Hikaru Nakamura, Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Yu Yangyi, Bibisara Assaubayeva, Elisabeth Paehtz, Jonas Buhl Bjerre

PBG Alaskan Knights: Anish Giri, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Tan Zhongyi, Alina Kashlinskaya, Nihal Sarin

Ganges Grandmasters: Viswanathan Anand, Arjun Erigaisi, Parham Maghsoodloo, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Nurgyul Salimova, Volodar Murzin

Triveni Continental Kings: Alireza Firouzja, Wei Yi, Teimour Radjabov, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Valentina Gunina, Javokhir Sindarov

* In this order: Icon player, Superstar Men 1, Superstar Men 2, Superstar Women 1, Superstar Women 2 and Prodigy.

Live Streaming Details

The Global Chess League 2024 matches are being live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

(With PTI inputs)

