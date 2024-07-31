Giannis Antetokounmpo On The Brink Of Olympics Exit As Spain Down Greece

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points but could not lead Greece to victory as they lost 84-77 to Spain at the Paris Olympics. (More Basketball News)
Two-time NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was the driving force behind Greece qualifying for the Games, but they are on the brink of an early exit after suffering their second defeat in Group A.
Antetokounmpo was in fine form, adding 11 rebounds to his tally, but Spain, who also lost their opening game, just had too much.
Spain were inspired by Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama, who registered 19 points and 12 rebounds.
They are up to third in the group, and will face table-topping Canada in their next fixture. Greece, on the other hand, must now beat Australia to stand a chance of progressing and keeping Antetokounmpo's Olympic dream alive.
In Tuesday's other Group A game, Canada overcame Australia 93-83, with R.J. Barrett of the Toronto Raptors scoring 24 points.