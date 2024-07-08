Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points to send Greece into the Paris Olympics. (More Basketball News)
Antetokounmpo has not previously featured at a Games, but is now set to debut after Greece qualified for the 12-team basketball tournament.
They beat Croatia 80-69 on Sunday, and will now face Australia, Canada and Spain in the group stage in Paris.
And two-time NBA MVP Antetokounmpo believes Greece should be gunning for gold.
"The best athletes in the world compete in the Olympic Games," Antetokounmpo said.
"We have nothing to lose. I really believe we have an incredible team and we can accomplish something special."
Spain and Brazil also booked their places at the Games on Sunday, beating the Bahamas and Latvia respectively.