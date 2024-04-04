Others

FIDE Candidates Chess 2024 Pairings: Praggnanandhaa To Face Firouza, Gukesh To Meet Vidit

In the women's section the two Indians, R Vaishali and Koneru Humpy are pitted against each other and the two Russians Aleksandra Goryachkina and Kateryna Lagno will also be battling out in the first round

Advertisement

X%20%7C%20R%20Praggnanandhaa
Indian Chess players R Praggnanandhaa (left) with Vidit Gujrathi. Photo: X | R Praggnanandhaa
info_icon

India's best bet, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa will start his campaign against French Alireza Firouza and it will be an all-Indian affair between D Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi in the first round of the Candidates chess tournament that has begun in Toronto.

An all-American duel will be fought between two highest-ranked players Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura. In the other contest of the day, Nijat Abasov of Azerbaijan will take on the lone Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi.

The two Chinese Lei Tingjie and Tan Zhongyi are also slated to meet each other and Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine will face the youngest participant Nurgyul Salimova of Bulgaria.

Advertisement

In the women's section too, the two Indians, R Vaishali and Koneru Humpy are pitted against each other and the two Russians Aleksandra Goryachkina and Kateryna Lagno will also be battling out in the first round.

While the pairings were announced a few weeks ago, the only thing that might matter is the start for each of the eight participants in the double round-robin events that will select the challenger to the next world championship match.

The Iconic World Chess sets will be used at the FIDE Candidates Tournament and the 2024 Championship Match. - Photo: X/ @FIDE_chess
FIDE Candidates 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Chess Tournament On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The time control for the event is 40 moves in two hours and 30 minutes for the rest of the game with an increment of 30 seconds per move starting from move 41. "This is going to be interesting; the time control means that we have to keep an eye on the clock as there is no increment for first 40 moves," Pragg said.

Advertisement

Going by the announced pairing, Pragg may have an edge as the second half is where most of the things unfold. The Indian is slated to play Nakamura and Caruana with black pieces in the first half and also compatriot Gujrathi.

It may be a vital element as in the return games the young Indian will have white pieces and towards the end of the event a lot can change with a positive approach that Pragg possess.

Gukesh also has things under control but for that he will need to use his white pieces for good effect in the first half.

For Gujrathi, it has never been about what colour generally because he only needs a good position to keep his chances in the game. The openings will be vital and who cracks first could be the key as the entire bunch is likely to go after the weak link.

In the women's section Humpy is favoured a great deal by India’s second Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua.

"My pick among the five Indians who can win the candidates is Humpy, she has the skill, knows the platform and has done it before," Barua said.

While Humpy is favoured, the other Indian Vaishali is also the cynosure of all eyes these days and looked confident with a disciplined approach. The 22-year-old older sibling of Pragg has everything in her favour as she starts as an underdog with privilege of being the sister of one of the biggest stars of world chess today.

Advertisement

In the views of Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta, the five Indians may have a tall task on hand, "but they are not rank outsiders and each of them have the competence and any given day they are better than the best in the world".

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK
      2. Tamil Nadu: An Ideological War Between Dravidian Politics And Hindutva
      3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim A Huge 106-Run Win In Vizag - As It Happened
      4. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'
      5. Can You Get Ozempic at Costco? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Retail Giant's New Healthcare Offerings
      6. 5 Exceptionally Strong Female Characters In Recent Movies
      7. Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam Over 'Anti-Party Statements', He Says I Resigned Earlier
      8. Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony