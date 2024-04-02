FIDE Candidates 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Chess Tournament On TV And Online

The FIDE Candidates 2024 will commence on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024 in Toronto, Canada. This 19-day-long tournament marks the first time that the FIDE Candidates and FIDE Women's Candidates events will take place at the same location. The Great Hall, situated in the heart of Toronto's West End, will be hosting this highly anticipated tournament. (More Chess News)
Two chess events, one in the Open section and one in the Women's section, are organized as 14-player round-robin tournaments. The total prize fund for both events is €750,000, with €500,000 for the Open section and €250,000 for the Women's section. The winners of the events will qualify for the FIDE World Chess Championship matches.
The list of participants for the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2024 is as follows:
Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE, 2758)
Fabiano Caruana (USA, 2804)
Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan, 2632)
Vidit Gujrathi (India, 2747)
Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 2789)
Alireza Firouzja (France, 2760)
The list of participants for the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament 2024 is as follows:
Lei Tingjie (China, 2550)
Kateryna Lagno (FIDE, 2542)
Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE, 2553)
Nurgyul Salimova (Bulgaria, 2426)
Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine, 2520)
Tan Zhongyi (China, 2521)
Humpy Koneru (India, 2546)
1st Round Pairings - Open section:
Fabiano Caruana vs Hikaru Nakamura
Nijat Abasov vs Ian Nepomniachtchi
Alireza Firouzja vs Praggnanandhaa R
Gukesh D vs Vidit Gujrathi
1st Round Pairings – Women’s section:
Aleksandra Goryachkina vs Kateryna Lagno
Anna Muzychuk vs Nurgyul Salimova
Lei Tingjie vs Tan Zhongyi
Live streaming details of FIDE Candidates 2024:
There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of FIDE Candidates 2024 in India. However, the live streaming is available on the FIDE YouTube channel.