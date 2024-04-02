Others

FIDE Candidates 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Chess Tournament On TV And Online

FIDE Candidates 2024 is going to start on Wednesday, 3 April 2024 in Toronto, Canada. Here's the live streaming and other details of the Chess tournament

Advertisement

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Photo%3A%20X%2F%20%40FIDE_chess
The Iconic World Chess sets will be used at the FIDE Candidates Tournament and the 2024 Championship Match. Photo: X/ @FIDE_chess
info_icon

The FIDE Candidates 2024 will commence on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024 in Toronto, Canada. This 19-day-long tournament marks the first time that the FIDE Candidates and FIDE Women's Candidates events will take place at the same location. The Great Hall, situated in the heart of Toronto's West End, will be hosting this highly anticipated tournament. (More Chess News)

Two chess events, one in the Open section and one in the Women's section, are organized as 14-player round-robin tournaments. The total prize fund for both events is €750,000, with €500,000 for the Open section and €250,000 for the Women's section. The winners of the events will qualify for the FIDE World Chess Championship matches.

Advertisement

The list of participants for the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2024 is as follows:

Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE, 2758)

Praggnanandhaa R (India, 2747)

Fabiano Caruana (USA, 2804)

Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan, 2632)

Vidit Gujrathi (India, 2747)

Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 2789)

Alireza Firouzja (France, 2760)

Gukesh D (India, 2747)

The list of participants for the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament 2024 is as follows:

Lei Tingjie (China, 2550)

Kateryna Lagno (FIDE, 2542)

Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE, 2553)

Nurgyul Salimova (Bulgaria, 2426)

Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine, 2520)

Vaishali R (India, 2481)

Tan Zhongyi (China, 2521)

Humpy Koneru (India, 2546)

D Gukesh in action at the Tata Steel Masters Chess Tournament 2024 - X/ D Gukesh
Tata Steel Masters Chess Tournament: Heartbreak For D Gukesh, Settles For Joint Second

BY PTI

Advertisement

1st Round Pairings - Open section:

Fabiano Caruana vs Hikaru Nakamura

Nijat Abasov vs Ian Nepomniachtchi

Alireza Firouzja vs Praggnanandhaa R

Gukesh D vs Vidit Gujrathi

1st Round Pairings – Women’s section:

Aleksandra Goryachkina vs Kateryna Lagno

Anna Muzychuk vs Nurgyul Salimova

Lei Tingjie vs Tan Zhongyi

Vaishali R vs Humpy Koneru

Live streaming details of FIDE Candidates 2024:

There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of FIDE Candidates 2024 in India. However, the live streaming is available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor Beating Him When He Was 9
      2. Sports World LIVE: Mirabai Chanu Qualifies For Olympics; Mumbai City FC Inch Closer To ISL League Shield
      3. 'Student Of The Year 3': Karan Johar Reveals 'Nocturnal Burger' Director Reema Maya Will Helm The Web Series
      4. Sena Versus Sena: Mapping Shiv Sena's Ideological Birth, Reign And Split Identity
      5. Women's League Cup: Arsenal Win Record 7th Title, End Chelsea's Quadruple Hopes
      6. Hop, Skip, Slip: Navigating Alliances With Nitish Kumar-Led Party
      7. April Fool's Day: Famous Pranks From Bollywood Movies Which Will Make You Go ROFL
      8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Brought To Tihar Jail; ED Says He Named Atishi During Questioning