Others

FIDE Candidates 2024, Day 1: Praggnanandhaa Stalls Firouzja, Stand Equal

On the opening day in Canada, draws steal the spotlight; among others, Indian compatriots Gukesh and Gujrathi lock horns to draw

Advertisement

X%2F%20%40FIDE_chess
Indian chess Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and Alireza Firouzja draw their game after a display of high-quality chess. Photo: X/ @FIDE_chess
info_icon

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa overcame some tense moments before settling for a draw against France's  Alireza Firouzja while D Gukesh could do little against compatriot Vidit Gujrathi and shared the spoils in the first round of the Candidates chess tournament. (More Chess News)

It was a quiet start as all four games in the men's section ended in draws while in the women's event Zhongyi Tan drew the first blood at the expense of compatriot Tingjie Lei with the remaining three games ending in draws.

India's R Vaishali played out a draw against countrymate Koneru Humpy, Russians Aleksandra Goryachkina and Kateryna Lagno signed peace while the lowest ranked and only non-Grandmaster Nurgyul Salimova of Bulgaria had a good start holding Anna Muzychuk to a draw.

Advertisement

In the men’s section the all-American battle between Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura also ended in a draw while Nijat Abasov of Azerbaijan started off with an easy draw as white against Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia.

The Iconic World Chess sets will be used at the FIDE Candidates Tournament and the 2024 Championship Match. - Photo: X/ @FIDE_chess
FIDE Candidates 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Chess Tournament On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The opening surprises hold a key point in everyone's preparation for a tournament like the Candidates and the opener was not devoid of it. Praggnanandhaa sprang the first one going for the open Ruy Lopez as black against Alireza.

The Frenchman went for the complications he is pretty much known for right from the early middle game. Praggnanandhaa took his chances going for a king side attack after puncturing white’s pawn structure. 

Advertisement

However as it turned out, the open centre gave enough counterplay and the game took a sharp turn when Alireza went for a pawn sacrifice on move 29 and followed it up with a knight sacrifice on the next turn.

Praggnanandhaa had to find the only possible defense which the Indian did in quick time. The game was drawn vide repetition on move 39.

Another game to end through repetition of moves was between Gukesh and Gujrathi.

Gukesh was up against the Tarrasch defense which does not find many takers at the highest level. The choice by Gujrathi had the right effect as Gukesh decided not to test his opponent in the main lines and his sedate approach only yielded a stable position.

Gujrathi kept looking for his chances in a balanced position and came up with a spectacular Bishop sacrifice on the 17th move. Gukesh immediately figured that accepting the Bishop would be fatal and went for a forced repetition.

 "I had not seen the Bishop sacrifice coming," Gukesh said after the game.

The Indian had seen a decent idea for black in the same position and was content with the outcome.

Gujrathi was in a jovial mood in the post-game chat.

"I found this idea in about 5-10 minutes and I spent the next 25 minutes trying to resist playing it," he said indicating that he was sure he had a draw as happened in the game.

Advertisement

Gujrathi added that Surya Shekhar Ganguly and Daniel Vocaturo (Italy) have been working with him and are both present here to help.

For Gukesh, it is Gregorz Gajewsky of Poland who is now his second for a long time. 

"There are some others in the team but I would not like to reveal them”, said Gukesh.

In the women’s section, Vaishali was quite up to the task in holding off Humpy. The Italian opening by Vaishali gave an easy game to the latter and there wasn't much action as the players exchanged pieces quickly. The minor piece endgame did not offer any chances and the draw was a just result after 41 moves.

Advertisement

Results round 1: Firouza Alireza (Fra) drew with R Praggnanandhaa; D Gukesh drew with Vidit Gujrathi; Fabiano Caruana (Usa) drew with Hikaru Nakamura (Usa); Nijat Abasov (Aze) drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Fid).

Women: R Vaishali drew with K Humpy; Tingkjie Lei (Chn) lost to Zhongyi Tan (Chn); Anna Muzychuk (Ukr) drew with Nurgyul Salimova (Bul); Aleksandra Goryachkina (Fid) drew with Kateryna Lagno (Fid).

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma 'Not Happy' With Hardik's Captaincy At MI, Could Leave Next Year - Report
      2. Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The OG National Crush
      3. Google Parent Alphabet Eyes $35 Billion Acquisition Of HubSpot Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report
      4. Sports World LIVE: Nadal Pulls Out Of Monte Carlo Masters; Japanese GP Practice On
      5. Amit Shah’s AFSPA Statement Sounds Poll Bugle In Jammu And Kashmir
      6. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh
      7. 'Kill' Teaser Review: Laksh Lalwani Unleashes A Bloodbath In A Deadly Train Ride Like Never Before
      8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Atishi Slams EC Over Notice To Her; Himanta Asks Have Congress Hired Foreign Agency To Draft Manifesto