Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen began her campaign at Elorda Cup 2024 with a comprehensive 5-0 win in the 52kg category against Kazakhstan’s Rakhymberdi Zhansaya on Day 1 (Monday, May 13, 2024) in Astana, Kazakhstan. (More Sports News)
India's Minakshi also entered the next round with a 4-1 victory over Gassymova Roxana of Kazakhstan in the 48kg category. Anamika, meanwhile, beat Zhumabayeva Arailym with a referee stop the contest (RSC) win in the first round of the 50kg category bout.
However, Ishmeet Singh (75kg) and Sonia (54kg) bowed out of the competition after going down 0-5 against Kazakhstan's Armanuly Armat and China’s Chang Yuan, respectively.
Veteran pugilist and six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), along with Sanjay (80kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (92+) will be in action on Tuesday, in addition to three other Indian boxers.
The Boxing Federation of India has sent a 21-member squad for the prestigious tournament, which has been witnessing the participation of boxers from nations that have a history of doing well in the sport, like Kazakhstan, China, Japan and Uzbekistan.