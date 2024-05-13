Other Sports

Elorda Cup 2024, Day 1 Wrap: Nikhat Zareen, Minakshi, Anamika Win Opening Bouts

Ishmeet Singh and Sonia bowed out of the competition, while Shiva Thapa, Sanjay and Gaurav Chauhan will be in action on Tuesday. Boxing Federation of India has sent a 21-member contingent for the ongoing prestigious Elorda Cup

Nikhat Zareen opening-round win, Elorda Cup 2024, Kazakhstan.
Nikhat Zareen (centre) poses with the supporting staff after her opening-round win at the Elorda Cup 2024 on Monday (May 13). Photo: Boxing Federation of India
info_icon

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen began her campaign at Elorda Cup 2024 with a comprehensive 5-0 win in the 52kg category against Kazakhstan’s Rakhymberdi Zhansaya on Day 1 (Monday, May 13, 2024) in Astana, Kazakhstan. (More Sports News)

Star India boxer Nikhat Zareen is a two-time world championships gold medallist.
Star India boxer Nikhat Zareen is a two-time world championships gold medallist. Photo: Boxing Federation of India
info_icon

India's Minakshi also entered the next round with a 4-1 victory over Gassymova Roxana of Kazakhstan in the 48kg category. Anamika, meanwhile, beat Zhumabayeva Arailym with a referee stop the contest (RSC) win in the first round of the 50kg category bout.

However, Ishmeet Singh (75kg) and Sonia (54kg) bowed out of the competition after going down 0-5 against Kazakhstan's Armanuly Armat and China’s Chang Yuan, respectively.

Indian boxer Preet Malik at the ASBC Asian Under-22 Boxing Championships in Kazakhstan. - X/Boxing Federation
Asian Under-22, Youth Boxing Championships: Indian Pugilists Seal Record 43 Medals

BY PTI

Veteran pugilist and six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), along with Sanjay (80kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (92+) will be in action on Tuesday, in addition to three other Indian boxers.

The Boxing Federation of India has sent a 21-member squad for the prestigious tournament, which has been witnessing the participation of boxers from nations that have a history of doing well in the sport, like Kazakhstan, China, Japan and Uzbekistan.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Srinagar Lok Sabha: Waheed Parra’s Journey from Arrest to Contest
  2. Special Court Grants Bail To JD(S) MLA HD Revanna In Kidnap Case
  3. Maharashtra Farmers’ Onion Crisis
  4. 'Nothing Worth Investigating Shared': Jaishankar On Canadian Probe Into Nijjar’s Death
  5. 'We Demand Fair Trade': In Maharashtra's Beed, Women Sugarcane Workers Mobilise Amid Lok Sabha Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Himanshi Khurana, Gautam Gulati's Music Video 'Anjaam Tumhara Hoga' To Release On May 21
  2. Jr NTR Wraps Up ‘War 2’ First Schedule After Shooting For Action Sequences
  3. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son RZA’s Birthday In New York City
  4. 'Namacool' Trailer Review: Hina Khan Is A Part Of A Brewing Bromance In This College Drama
  5. Alia Bhatt Doesn't Want Her Daughter Raha To Move Out Of Parents' Home Early: I Left Home Too Soon
Sports News
  1. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Incessant Lightning
  2. Mbappe's PSG Exit Overshadows Initial Fanfare: Relationship Ends On Disappointing Note
  3. Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa, Humpy, Vaishali To Lead India's Challenge
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Gets 85th Chess GM; Nikhat Zareen Into Elorda Cup Round 2
  5. Virat Kohli Should Return As RCB Captain For Next Season, Reckons Harbhajan Singh
World News
  1. Amache National Historic Site: A Former WWII Incarceration Camp Now A National Park
  2. Trump's Hush Money Trial Arrives At A Pivotal Moment: Star Witness Michael Cohen Takes The Stand
  3. Manchester Man Arrested After Tipping Porta-Potty Trapping Mother And Child Inside
  4. Pakistan's Dy PM Dar In China For Strategic Dialogue To Further All-weather Ties Amid Strains Over Attacks On Chinese Nationals
  5. Florida Sheriff's Office Identifies Homicide Victim After 40 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Gets 85th Chess GM; Nikhat Zareen Into Elorda Cup Round 2
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 62% Turnout So Far; Violence Reported In West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh