Asian Under-22, Youth Boxing Championships: Indian Pugilists Seal Record 43 Medals

Nine women boxers, including Olympic-bound Preeti (54kg), will be in action in the Under-22 semi-finals of the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships. The youth finals will have 14 Indian pugilists with seven each in both men’s and women’s category fighting for the gold

X/Boxing Federation
Indian boxer Preet Malik at the ASBC Asian Under-22 Boxing Championships in Kazakhstan. Photo: X/Boxing Federation
Akash Gorkha, Vishvanath Suresh, Nikhil and Preet Malik advanced to the U-22 men’s finals as Indian boxers confirmed an unprecedented 43 medals across categories at the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan on Saturday. (More Sports News)

Senior national champion Akash extended his dominating run in the 60kg category with a 5-0 win over Ilyasov Sayat of Uzbekistan in the semi-finals.

Reigning youth world champion Vishvanath (48kg) won 5-2 against Baricuatro Bryan of Philippines after the bout was reviewed.

Mandengbam Jadumani Singh led India's charge with a convincing 5-0 win over Bhutan's Phuntsho Kinley. - Photo: X/ @ASBC_official
ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships: Four Indians Advance To Semifinals

BY PTI

The other two semi-finalists, Nikhil (57kg) and Preet (67kg) also won their bouts with a similar 5-2 scoreline after a review against Mongolia’s Dorjnyambuu Ganbold and Almaz Orozbekov of Kyrgyzstan respectively.

Meanwhile, it was a heartbreak for M Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ajay Kumar (63.5kg), Ankush (71kg), Dhruv Singh (80kg), Jugnoo (86kg) and Yuvraj (92kg) as they ended their campaigns with bronze medals following their losses in the U-22 semis.

Nine women boxers, including Olympic-bound Preeti (54kg), will be in action in the U-22 semi-finals.

The U-22 finals will be played on Tuesday.

In the youth women’s semi-finals played on Friday night, reigning junior world champion Nisha (52kg) and Asian youth champion Nikita Chand (60kg) along with five other boxers entered the finals.

Boxer Vishvanath Suresh - Instagram/@boxervishva_
ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships: Vishvanath, Akash And Preet Storm Into Semis

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Lakshay Rathi (92+kg), Annu (48kg), Yatri Patel (57kg), Parthavi Grewal (66kg), Akansha Phalaswal (70kg) and Nirjhara Bana (+81kg) were defeated and ended their campaigns with bronze medals in the youth category.

The youth finals will now have 14 Indian pugilists with seven each in both men’s and women’s category fighting for the gold. The finals for the youth category will be played on Monday.

Overall, Indian boxers have secured 43 medals in the prestigious tournament, which has been witnessing high-voltage action with the presence of 390-plus boxers from more than 24 countries, including strong boxing nations such as China, India, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan fighting for the medals across 25 weight categories.

