ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships: Four Indians Advance To Semifinals

Mandengbam Jadumani Singh led India's charge with a convincing 5-0 win over Bhutan's Phuntsho Kinley. Photo: X/ @ASBC_official
Indian boxers Mandengbam Jadumani Singh, Nikhil, Ajay Kumar and Ankush registered impressive victories to move into the men's U-22 semifinals at the ASBC Asian U-22 and Youth Boxing Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday. (More Sports News)

Jadumani led India's charge with a convincing 5-0 win over Bhutan's Phuntsho Kinley in the 51kg quarterfinals bout.

Nikhil (57kg) put up a similar display of dominance, securing a 4-0 win over Uzbekistan's Bakhtiyorov Ayubkhon to continue India's winning momentum.

Ajay (63.5kg) and Ankush (71kg) won their respective bouts with referee stops contest (RSC) decisions.

Boxer Vishvanath Suresh - Instagram/@boxervishva_
ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships: Vishvanath, Akash And Preet Storm Into Semis

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Ajay won the bout in the first round against Mongolia's Damdindorj P while Ankush wrapped up his match in the third round against Korea's Lee Ju Sang.

Meanwhile, Ashish went down fighting 2-3 against Oyun Erdene E of Mongolia in the men's 54kg quarterfinal.

Late on Wednesday, Aryan (92kg), Nisha (52kg), Akansha Phalaswal (70kg) and Rudrika (75kg) won their respective quarterfinals in the youth category.

