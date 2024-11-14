Other Sports

DP World Tour Championship: Rory Mcilroy Boosts Race To Dubai Hopes With Early Lead

Last week's Abu Dhabi Championship winner, Paul Waring, sits one shot back in third, while Billy Horschel and Adam Scott are among those to card a three-under 69

DP World Tour Championship Rory Mcilroy
Race to Dubai leader Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy made a dream start to the DP World Tour Championship, taking a share of the lead after the opening round in Dubai. (More Sports News)

The Northern Irishman, a two-time winner at the event, holds a 1,758-point lead over Thriston Lawrence and needs to finish 11th or higher to guarantee top spot in the season-long standings for the third successive year.

He carded a five-under 67 in the first round, improving on his mixed results on the first nine to finish with six birdies and a lone bogey.

A brilliant long putt on the 17th topped off his impressive performance, giving him a share of the early advantage with Tyrrell Hatton, who held onto the lead by making par on the 18th.

Rory McIlroy was speaking ahead of the DP World Tour Championship - null
Rory McIlroy: Irish Golfer To Play Reduced Schedule In 2025, Reveals Reason

BY Stats Perform

Speaking to Sky Sports after his final round, McIlroy was asked if it bothered him that the media holds him to a higher standard during big events. 

"Depends what day it is!" he said. "I think overall I have to take it as a compliment.

"It's a testament to the body of work that I've put in over the course of my 17 or 18-year career that I am held to such a high standard. And I want to live up to those standards too. It's not just everyone else. I fully expect to turn up to tournaments and have a chance to win every time. I'm under no illusions that I'm not going to win every time.

"But with how many chances I've given myself, especially this year, it feels like I probably should've won a couple of more times. But saying that, if I go on and have another three good days here and end the year with a win, I'll look back on 2024 pretty fondly.

"I thought I did well [on Thursday]. The golf course is playing a little bit tougher than it has done in previous years with how thick the rough is. I made some nice pars around the middle of the round when a couple of holes could have got away from me, and then I finished well with the birdies on 14 and 17."

Last week's Abu Dhabi Championship winner, Paul Waring, sits one shot back in third, while Billy Horschel and Adam Scott are among those to card a three-under 69.

Meanwhile, Lawrence, the only player who could catch McIlroy in the Race to Dubai, struggled on Thursday and sits six back after he finished one over on 73. 

