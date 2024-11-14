Rory McIlroy: Irish Golfer To Play Reduced Schedule In 2025, Reveals Reason

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will play a reduced schedule of 22 or 23 events in 2025, acknowledging he must take care of his body after a challenging year. (More Sports News)
McIlroy endured a series of agonising near misses in 2024, most notably when losing to Bryson DeChambeau at the U.S. Open in June, when he made three bogeys in his last four holes to relinquish the lead.
While the Northern Irishman has not won a major crown since 2014, he is closing in on a sixth Race to Dubai crown, holding a lead of 1,785 points over Thriston Lawrence ahead of this week's DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
As McIlroy prepares for his 18th season as a professional, he has revealed his intention to skip a series of events, mostly those staged in the United States.
"If I can trim it down to 22 or 23, that will be good for me in the long run," McIlory said in an interview with BBC Sport.
"I have to remember I'm 35, I'm knocking on a little bit – I have the grey hairs to prove it.
"At 35, I've been on tour for 17 or 18 years, I'm not slowing down but I just have to take care of myself and my body a little bit more.
"I'm not going to miss these tournaments in the Middle East, I'm not going to miss Wentworth, the Irish Open or the Scottish Open.
"There were a few events I played in America this season that I don't typically play, and I think that's where I'm going to have to trim a little bit."
McIlroy has previously won the DP World Tour Championship on two occasions, beating Justin Rose by two strokes in 2012 and edging out Andy Sullivan in 2015.