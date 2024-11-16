DP World Tour Championship: Rory Mcilroy Aiming To End 2024 On A High After Taking Share Of Dubai Lead

Rory McIlroy fancies his chances of ending 2024 on a high after taking a share of the lead at the DP World Tour Championship with one round remaining. (More Sports News)
McIlroy shot a four-under 68 through his third round at Jumeirah Golf Estates to sit level with Antoine Rozner and Rasmus Hojgaard at 12-under for the week.
The Northern Irishman has endured a mixed year, memorably missing two close-range putts to miss out on his first major crown in a decade at June's US Open.
However, he could yet end it on a high as he is almost certain to claim the Race to Dubai title and is firmly in contention for a third triumph at the DP World Tour's season finale.
"As I said at the start of the week, my goal tomorrow is to be on that 18th green with two trophies instead of one," he told Sky Sports at the conclusion of his third round.
"I was with one of the Hojgaard brothers on the 18th last year and hopefully I'm not with the other one tomorrow!
"If I was to do it tomorrow, I'd walk away from this year with four worldwide wins, which is still pretty good.
"I'm excited about tomorrow. It's an opportunity to end the year on a really good note. I'm going to go out there and try to get it done."
Meanwhile, having carded six birdies in a seven-hole stretch to move into contention, Hojgaard is looking for more of the same on Sunday.
"I obviously hit it very close on the front nine, which was a massive confidence boost," the Dane told Sky Sports.
"I was just trying to ride the wave, see how many birdies I could make and then obviously it got a little bit more quiet on the back nine.
"I will approach tomorrow like I did today, try not to worry too much about what's ahead of me, try and play one hole at a time and get the best score possible."