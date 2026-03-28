Doha Diamond League: Organisers Say Event To Go Ahead As Scheduled On May 8 As Of Now

Summary of this article
Organisers say Doha DL will go ahead as of now
They are monitoring the situation arising from the West Asia conflict
Final decision will be made no later than a month before the scheduled date
The season-opening Diamond League in Doha, where India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra breached the 90m mark last season, is currently scheduled to go ahead as planned on May 8, though the organisers are monitoring the situation arising out of the military conflict in the region.
Chopra, who has sent his spear to 90.23m on May 16 last year, had also started his season at the Qatar capital in 2023 and 2024. He had won the title in 2023 and finished second in 2024.
The organisers said a final decision will be made no later than a month before the scheduled date.
"The Wanda Diamond League meeting in Doha is currently scheduled to go ahead as planned on May 8," said the organisers in a statement on Friday.
"The Diamond League continues to monitor the situation in Doha, working in close coordination with meeting organisers, the Qatar Athletics Federation, the relevant authorities in Qatar and World Athletics.
"The safety of athletes and spectators is our primary concern, and we are also exploring alternative options with all stakeholders."