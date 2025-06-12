Other Sports

Diamond League Oslo Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch Athletics Event

Here is all you need to know about the Diamond League Oslo track and field meet: preview, stars in action, full schedule and broadcast details

Armand Duplantis file photo
Armand 'Duplantis has competed in 39 Diamond League meetings since 2020 and lost only four times. Photo: File
info_icon

Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis will again be the cynosure of all eyes as the Diamond League 2025 caravan moves to Oslo on Thursday (June 12). Watch the premier athletics event live online. Apart from Duplantis, eight other Paris Olympic Games 2024 champions will be in action.

Men's pole vault superstar Duplantis, who was named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year for 2024, already has the 11 highest jumps in the history of the discipline, and had bettered his own world record to 6.27m in February 2025.

The Swedish athlete has competed in 39 Diamond League meetings since 2020 and lost only four times, making him one of the series’ most extraordinary serial winners. In Oslo, he will be aiming for his third win of the season after opening with a victory in Xiamen and a meeting record in Keqiao.

Meanwhile, St. Lucian sprint star Julien Alfred will defend her women's 100m title. She had made history in 2024 when she became her tiny island country’s first-ever Olympic medallist with a gold in Paris. A few weeks hence, Alfred also became the first St. Lucian Diamond League champion with victory at the series final in Brussels.

Paris Olympics Athletics - Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
Paris Olympics: St Lucia's Julien Alfred Wins Gold In Women's 100m - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Elsewhere, the three fastest 400m hurdlers hurdles in the world will go head to head. World record holder Karsten Warholm, Olympic champion Rai Benjamin and Diamond League champion Alison Dos Santos race each other twice in the space of three days, as they take on the 300m hurdles in Oslo before returning to the 400m hurdles in Stockholm.

Diamond League Oslo: Schedule

10:45pm IST: Triple jump women

10:50pm IST: Pole vault men

11:23pm IST: Javelin women

11:34pm IST: 400m women

11:49pm IST: 800m men

11:56pm IST: 3000m steeplechase women

00:11am IST: Triple jump men

00:12am IST: 200m men

12:26am IST: Dream mile men

12:36am IST: 100m women

12:44am IST: 5000m men

01:06am IST: 400m hurdles women

01:23am IST: 300m hurdles men

Diamond League Oslo: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Diamond League Oslo meet be held?

The Diamond League Oslo meet will be held at the Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway on Thursday, June 12, 2025 starting 10:45pm IST. The detailed schedule is shared above.

Where will the Diamond League Oslo meet be telecast and live streamed?

The Diamond League Oslo meet will be live streamed on the Wanda League YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

