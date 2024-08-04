Sports

Paris Olympics: St Lucia's Julien Alfred Wins Gold In Women's 100m - In Pics

Sha’Carri Richardson’s comeback story hit a brick wall Saturday when Julien Alfred romped in the rain to the 100-meter title in 10.72 seconds to bring the first-ever Olympic medal to her island country of Saint Lucia. Racing one lane to the left of Richardson, and with water puddling on the purple track in the Stade de France, Alfred got off to a fantastic start, then powered through the rain and beat Richardson by .15 seconds — about three body lengths. Richardson’ training partner, Melissa Jefferson, finished third in 10.92 seconds.