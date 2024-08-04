Bronze medalist Melissa Jefferson, of the United States, gold medalist Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia, and silver medalist Sha'carri Richardson, of the United States, pose after the women's 100 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia, celebrates after winning the women's 100-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia, rings the bell after winning the gold medal in the women's 100 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia, runs across the Olympic rings on her way to winning the women's 100-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia, from left, Sha'carri Richardson, of the United States, and Melissa Jefferson, of the United States, run in the women's 100-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
