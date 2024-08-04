Sports

Paris Olympics: St Lucia's Julien Alfred Wins Gold In Women's 100m - In Pics

Sha’Carri Richardson’s comeback story hit a brick wall Saturday when Julien Alfred romped in the rain to the 100-meter title in 10.72 seconds to bring the first-ever Olympic medal to her island country of Saint Lucia. Racing one lane to the left of Richardson, and with water puddling on the purple track in the Stade de France, Alfred got off to a fantastic start, then powered through the rain and beat Richardson by .15 seconds — about three body lengths. Richardson’ training partner, Melissa Jefferson, finished third in 10.92 seconds.

Paris Olympics Athletics Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Bronze medalist Melissa Jefferson, of the United States, gold medalist Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia, and silver medalist Sha'carri Richardson, of the United States, pose after the women's 100 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

1/8
Paris Olympics Games Athletics
Paris Olympics Games Athletics Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia, celebrates after winning the women's 100-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

2/8
Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia
Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Gold medal winner Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia, right, celebrates along with bronze medalist Melissa Jefferson, of the United States, after winning the women's 100-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

3/8
2024 Paris Olympics Games
2024 Paris Olympics Games Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia, rings the bell after winning the gold medal in the women's 100 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

4/8
Paris Olympics Games
Paris Olympics Games Photo: AP/David Goldman

Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia, celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

5/8
2024 Summer Olympic Games
2024 Summer Olympic Games Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia, runs across the Olympic rings on her way to winning the women's 100-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

6/8
Summer Olympic Games
Summer Olympic Games Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Julien Alfred, center, of Saint Lucia, crosses the finish line to win the women's 100-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

7/8
Olympic Games
Olympic Games Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia, from left, Sha'carri Richardson, of the United States, and Melissa Jefferson, of the United States, run in the women's 100-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

8/8
Olympics 2024
Olympics 2024 Photo: AP/Mark Baker

Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia, leads the field to win the women's 100-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

