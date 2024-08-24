Other Sports

Devendra Jhajharia Makes Bold Prediction On Neeraj Chopra Crossing 90m: 'Remember My Words'

Jhajharia, who also won a silver in the Tokyo Paralympics to become the most decorated Indian Paralympian, said Chopra's peak form will come in the next two years

Neeraj-Chopra-Paris-Olympics-Javelin-Throw-AP-Photo
Silver medalist, Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
info_icon

Legendary para-athlete Devendra Jhajharia feels it's a matter of time for star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to breach the elusive 90m mark and predicted that he can throw 93m in one or two years. (More Sports News)

Chopra won a silver medal in the Paris Olympics with a throw of 89.45m earlier this month while the gold went to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who stunned the javelin world with an Olympic record effort of 92.97m.

On Thursday, Chopra again finished second in the Lausanne Diamond League with a last round throw of 89.49m, behind two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who produced a monster throw of 90.61m. Jhajharia, himself a para-javelin throw legend with double Paralympics gold in F46 category, said when Chopra breaks the barrier of 90m, he will do it by a big margin, going past the elusive mark by 3 to 4 metres.

Neeraj Chopra at the Paris Olympics. - Photo: PTI
When Will Neeraj Chopra Compete Next? Indian Star Unsure As Treating Injury Remains Priority

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"If I say in the language of javelin throw, 89-plus has become a barrier for Neeraj currently. I have seen in my sporting career of 20 years, when a barrier is broken it does not break by just a mere metre or so, but by 3 to 4 metres," the 43-year-old Jhajharia told PTI.

"When Neeraj does that, he will not throw just 90-plus, his javelin will go 3-4 metres farther. Please remember my words.

"So, Neeraj will throw 92m to 93m when the barrier is broken. He should do it in one or two years," said Jhajharia, who was elected as Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president in March.

Jhajharia, who also won a silver in the Tokyo Paralympics to become the most decorated Indian Paralympian, said Chopra's peak form will come in the next two years.

"Age is in his favour, 26 is no age and I am hoping that he will be at his peak when he is 28 or 29. By then, he will do his best.

"He is very disciplined and very dedicated. I have seen that when we trained together in 2022 in Finland," he said.

Chopra will turn 27 in December this year.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 4: Mushfiqur Rahim Stars As Bangladesh Take Control Against Pakistan
  2. Mohammad Rizwan 'Kabootar Ki Tarah...': Umpire Anil Chaudhary On PAK Keeper's Appeal Style
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Rahim's 191 Gives BAN Lead; PAK Trail By 94 At Stumps
  4. WI Vs SA: Nicholas Pooran Goes Past Suryakumar Yadav In Most Sixes List In T20Is - Check Full List
  5. Shikhar Dhawan Retires: 'Thank You Gabbar' Tributes Fill Up Social Media
Football News
  1. Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Hat-trick Hero Haaland Sinks Tractor Boys
  2. Bundesliga: Honesty The Best Policy For Vincent Kompany At Bayern Munich
  3. Brighton 2-1 Man United: We Must Be More Clinical In Both Boxes, Says Disappointed Erik Ten Hag
  4. Brighton 2-1 Man United: Fabian Hurzeler Hails 'Special' Joao Pedro After Late Winner
  5. Atletico Madrid Vs Girona, La Liga: Diego Simeone Keen To Use Home Advantage
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
  2. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  3. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  5. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Porn Video Runs On Advertisement Board In CP, NDMC Suspects 'Hacking'
  2. What Is Unified Pension Scheme That Will Benefit 23 Lakh Government Employees | Explained
  3. Amit Shah Sets Key Target For India, Says Nation Will Be Free From Maoism By March 2026
  4. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State
  5. Centre Approves Unified Pension Scheme Providing Family & Assured Minimum Pension
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  2. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  3. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  4. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
  5. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
World News
  1. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  2. Taliban Bans Women From Showing Their Faces, Singing Or Reading In Public
  3. Shipwreck, Manslaughter Probe Into Sicily's Superyacht Sinking
  4. As Botswana Finds World’s Second Largest Diamond, A Look At Koh-i-Noor’s Story
  5. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State