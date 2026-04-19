Denver Nuggets 116-105 Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA Playoffs Game 1: Murray, Jokic's Brilliance Brush Away Slow Start

The Denver Nuggets shook off a 12-point early deficit to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116–105 in a physical opening game of their Western Conference first-round playoff series at Ball Arena. Jamal Murray led the charge with 30 points, while Nikola Jokic notched a dominant triple-double with 25 points

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Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoffs 2026 Western Conference
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Denver Nuggets started playoff series with win against Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Jamal Murray played the key act for them by scoring 30 points

  • Jokic supported well with triple-double

Jamal Murray scored 30 points, going 16 of 16 from the free-throw line, and Nikola Jokic had a triple-double as the Denver Nuggets shook off a sluggish start to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-105 on Saturday in the opener of their first-round playoff series.

Jokic had 25 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and a bloody nose in a physical game between the Northwest Division foes. There were 42 fouls called, along with an unsportsmanlike technical on Jaden McDaniels for pushing Jokic in the back and a technical on Nuggets coach David Adelman. Julius Randle and Aaron Gordon picked up late technical fouls, too.

Denver has won 13 straight since losing on March 18.

Murray, who was 0 for 8 from 3-point range, and the Nuggets trailed by as many as 12 points early, but used a 17-2 run in the third quarter to build a double-digit lead. The Timberwolves, who were held scoreless for more than four minutes at one point in the third, trimmed the deficit to 97-95 with 6:23 left.

Jokic had a five-point stretch to help hold off Minnesota. Murray had one of the biggest shots of the game from halfcourt. With the shot clocking winding down, he heaved it at the hoop and it grazed the rim to reset the clock. It eventually led to a dunk from Gordon that gave Denver a 108-101 lead with 1:50 left. Gordon had 17 points despite early foul trouble.

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“Winning a grimy game, it's good,” Adelman said. “Both teams are experienced and used to winning these games. They know what it means to play in a physical matchup.”

Game 2 is Monday night.

Anthony Edwards scored 22 points while playing on a sore right knee. He also had seven assists to become the franchise's career postseason assists leader. Donte DiVincenzo had four 3-pointers.

“We’ve got to make smarter, more solid plays,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. ”We've got to be more composed."

These teams are so evenly matched that the Nuggets lead 15-14 in regular-season and playoff matchups since the 2022-23 season. Both have won a playoff series against each other during the stretch.

The first quarter featured two challenges, a technical foul on Adelman and a flagrant on McDaniels for not giving Murray enough room to land on a long jumper. It also saw Gordon pick up three fouls, with his third on an offensive call that led to Adelman's technical.

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