Denver Nuggets 125-113 Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Nikola Jokic Steers Side To Victory

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu, center, loses control of the ball while driving to the net between Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas, left, and guard Bruce Brown in the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski

1/9 Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle, left, looks to drive past Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones, right, in the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski





2/9 Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle, center, fights for control of the ball while driving between Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun, left, and center Nikola Jokic in the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski





3/9 Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle, third from left, pulls in a loose ball as, from left, Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr., center Nikola Jokic and forward Spencer Jones defend in the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski





4/9 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, fights for control of the ball with Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski





5/9 Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, passes the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu defends in the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski





6/9 Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, left, exchanges words with Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas, center right, as Minnesota guards Ayo Dosunmu, front left, and Jaylen Clark surround Valanciunas in the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski





7/9 Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones, left, passes the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark defends in the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski





8/9 Denver Nuggets fan holds up a placard in the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski





9/9 Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle, right, and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray pursue a loose ball in the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series Monday, April 27, 2026, in Denver. () | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski





