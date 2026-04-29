Denver Nuggets 125-113 Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Nikola Jokic Steers Side To Victory
The Denver Nuggets rediscovered both their offensive identity and their defensive intensity just in time to save their season. Nikola Jokic snapped out of his prolonged funk with a triple-double, Spencer Jones provided a spark while subbing for injured Aaron Gordon, and the Nuggets staved off elimination with a chippy 125-113 win over the injury-riddled Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of their playoff series Monday night. Jokic had 27 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds for Denver, which trimmed its deficit to 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Jamal Murray scored 24 points as the Nuggets, who led the NBA in scoring, enjoyed a breakout after being held under 100 points twice in Minneapolis.
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