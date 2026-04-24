Minnesota Timberwolves 113-96 Denver Nuggets, NBA 2026 Playoffs: McDaniels Helps Team Take 2-1 Lead

Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves flexed even more of their defensive muscle against the flagging Denver Nuggets, seizing a 2-1 lead in the first-round NBA playoff series with a dominant 113-96 victory in Game 3 on Thursday night. McDaniels had 20 points and 10 rebounds; Ayo Dosunmu added 25 points and nine assists off the bench, and Donte DiVincenzo had 15 points and four steals for the surging Timberwolves. Rudy Gobert followed his inspired Game 2 effort against Nikola Jokic by stifling the three-time MVP again on an ugly 7-for-26 shooting night, and the Timberwolves established a postseason franchise record by allowing the Nuggets just 11 points in the tone-setting first quarter.

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Timberwolves vs Nuggets NBA 2026 Playoffs game 3 photo-Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15), back, looks to shoot as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) defends during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Timberwolves vs Nuggets NBA 2026 Playoffs game 3 photo-Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) talks with referee Justin van Duyne during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Timberwolves vs Nuggets NBA 2026 Playoffs game 3 photo-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards waits for play to resume during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Timberwolves vs Nuggets NBA 2026 Playoffs game 3 photo-Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) walks across the court during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Timberwolves vs Nuggets NBA 2026 Playoffs game 3 photo-Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) shoots as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Timberwolves vs Nuggets NBA 2026 Playoffs game 3 photo-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Timberwolves vs Nuggets NBA 2026 Playoffs game 3 photo-Bones Hyland
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) celebrates next to center Naz Reid (11) after making a 3-point shot during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Timberwolves vs Nuggets NBA 2026 Playoffs game 3 photo-Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) works toward the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) defend during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Timberwolves vs Nuggets NBA 2026 Playoffs game 3 photo-
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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