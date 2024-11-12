Donovan Mitchell said "it's great to be part of history" after he propelled the Cleveland Cavaliers to their 12th straight win to start the season. (More NBA News)
Cleveland are just the eighth team in NBA history to reel off a 12-0 record from the start of a campaign.
The last team to do so was the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who set the NBA record at 24-0.
Mitchell plundered a season-high 36 points in Monday's 119-113 win over the Chicago Bulls, and the omens are good for the Cavs, given five of the previous seven teams to start the season with a 12-0 record went on to reach the NBA Finals.
"It's great to be part of history," said Mitchell.
"I never want to take those things for granted along the road when we're doing it in various ways.
"We're doing it in ways where we are blowing out teams. We're winning from behind. We're winning close games.
"And it's somebody different every night leading the charge. It's always a group effort."
For first-year coach Kenny Atkinson, the level of focus displayed by his team is the most pleasing aspect of their excellent start.
"This group is locked in," he said.
"I do think there's [been] questions about this group, whether they can get to the next level, can they make the next step?
"So, I think when you have that, you have that chip [on your shoulder], you focus even more.
"There's another level of concentration, another level of focus, another level of detail that these guys use to carry us to 12-0 so far."
And Mitchell, who is averaging 22.5 points per game this season, knows the Cavs cannot step off the gas.
"It's great. We're playing well, vibes are good, but we have to continue to be this team," Mitchell added.
"That's been my message to the guys in the locker room.
"We're going to get teams' best shots. We're going to get tested early, but are we going to continue? No doubt we will, [but] are we going to continue to be this team January, February, March, April?
"I think the guys all feel it, but it's great to enjoy these moments too while you're still having a humble approach to it."