Boxing World Qualifiers: Abhimanyu Beats Nikolov In Thrilling Clash To Advance

Abhimanyu Loura defeated Bulgaria’s Kristiyan Nikolov in a thrilling first round clash in the 80kg category in the second Boxing World Qualifiers for Paris Olympics

File Photo
Abhimanyu Loura(blue) beat Kristiyan Nikolov to hand India second win. File Photo
National championships bronze medallist Abhimanyu Loura displayed his never say die attitude to pack-off Bulgaria’s Kristiyan Nikolov in a thrilling first round clash in the 80kg category in the 2nd Boxing World Qualifiers for Paris Olympics in Bangkok on Saturday. (More Boxing News)

Loura started slow as the 10-time Bulgarian National Champion took an upper hand in the opening round.

But the 21-year-old Indian quickly switched gears and went on the offensive in the second round and earned the bragging rights for the round with four of the five judges voting in favour of him.

The Indian continued the flurry of punches in the third and final round too, to finally clinch the bout 3-0 and ensure two wins out of two for the Indian contingent in Bangkok.

India star table tennis player, Manika Batra.
Paris Games 2024: Sharath, Manika to Lead India Table Tennis Team In Olympic Debut Appearance

BY PTI

Earlier, it was Sachin Siwach who had opened India’s account with a win in the 57kg category against Alex Mukuka of New Zealand on Friday.

India has fielded seven men and three women in the 2nd world qualifiers and Abhinash Jamwal (63.5kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) will take the ring on Sunday for the first time.

Jamwal faces Andriejus Lavrenovas of Lithuania in his opening bout while Nishant takes on Amando Bighafa of Guinea-Bissau.

Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) have already secured their spots for Paris through their performances at the Asian Games.

