Buckle Up! The 2024 Boston Marathon is here to make thousands of people run together alongside the beautiful skyline stretching from Hopkinton, Massachusetts to Boston on April 15, Monday. (More Sports News)
The Boston Marathon is the oldest marathon in the world and is one of six World Marathon Majors. This prestigious event carries with it a mix of both beautiful and tragic past, spanning back to 1887. However, the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing incident that occurred at the finish line stands out as a particularly dark moment in its history. This unfortunate event claimed the lives of three runners and caused injuries to approximately 260 people.
The minimum age required to participate in the world's oldest marathon is 18. However, the qualification process for the 2024 Boston Marathon was completed between September 11th and September 15th, 2023 by the Boston Athletic Association. There are no restrictions by the way on who can participate, meaning both professionals and amateurs will be running down the streets of Beantown. This year, the event is being presented by Bank of America.
Last year in the Men's division Kenya's Evans Chebet won the race with a time record of 2:05:54. And Helen Obiri also from Kenya won the women's division with a time of 2:21:38.
When is the Boston Marathon 2024?
The Boston Marathon 2024 will kick off on April 15, Monday, which is Patriot Day in Massachusetts i.e. third Monday of April at 10: 00 am ET.
Where to watch the Boston Marathon 2024?
One can watch the Boston Marathon 2024 live here. In addition, the race will be available to stream on the ESPN 2 channel and ESPN Plus online.
Route of the 2024 Boston Marathon:
The course will be 26 miles long and begins from Hopkinton, Massachusetts crossing Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton and Brookline and then finally to the finishing line on Boylston Street in Boston.
Prize Money of the 2024 Boston Marathon:
The Winner of the 2024 Boston Marathon is expected to receive $150,000. The runner-up finishers will get $75,000, and the third-place finisher will receive $40,000 in both the men's and women's divisions.