BMW PGA Championship Golf: Alex Noren Clinches Victory In Play-Off

Alex Noren claimed the win over Frenchman Adrien Saddier, after the overnight leaders finished on 19-under par for the BMW PGA Championship golf tournament

Noren wins the BMW PGA Championship
Noren wins the BMW PGA Championship
  • Alex Noren claims 12th World Tour title

  • Swede notches up his second win at the BMW PGA Championship

  • Says play-off felt a little bit easier than the 72nd hole

Alex Noren was left to reflect on a tightly contested battle for glory at the BMW PGA Championship, which he won via a play-off.

Noren claimed victory over Frenchman Adrien Saddier, after the overnight leaders finished on 19-under par for the tournament.

After the duo both found the rough with their tee shots on the extra hole, it was Noren who managed to get himself out of danger with a fantastic follow-up.

That teed the Swede up for a birdie putt, which he sank to claim his 12th DP World Tour title, and his second win at the BMW PGA Championship.

Noren told Sky Sports: "There are so many emotions right now. The play-off felt a little bit easier than maybe the 72nd hole, a little bit better conditions.

"I thought I hit that one in the water, but I had a great lie so I tried to put it up here on the right side of the green and then got fortunate with a good break that the chip was sitting quite nicely. 

"I saw his ball didn’t catch as nice a break maybe, so it makes a difference.

"I hit my iron shots way better the first three days and today I was kind of struggling a little bit. I hit it good off the tee but my iron shots just felt a little tough. But my putting, chipping, I got some long putts going in.

"Sometimes it comes to you easy, and sometimes you’ve just got to fight. Today it felt like a fight. I think he probably outplayed me tee to green, but that’s how it goes."

Noren is a vice-captain for Luke Donald’s Team Europe at the Ryder Cup later this month, though he refuted the suggestion he will take to the course.

"I’ll take my clubs this time, but then I’ll bring them home to Florida," quipped Noren.

"I think the other guys have played better than me throughout the year. I’ve put in some great results now the last month, a little bit too late.

"I think the guys on the team are going to be fantastic. I’m really looking forward to the match more than anything in a long time."

Tyrell Hatton failed to build on a promising third round as he carded 70 to drop four shots back from the leaders.

Patrick Reed went round in 66 to finish T3, along with Aaron Rai. Justin Rose, who led after two rounds, finished way down in 61st on six-under par, though Rory McIlroy propelled himself into the top 20 with an impressive 65.

