BMW PGA Championship: Justin Rose Vows To Put The 'Hammer Down' In Quest For First Title

Justin Rose insisted he will put the "hammer down" over the weekend in his quest for a maiden BMW PGA Championship following his sensational second round.
Rose, who is making his 20th appearance at the tournament, sits tied for second alongside Ryder Cup team-mates Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg at 11 under.
Hideki Matsuyama leads the way after the first 36 holes at Wentworth club following rounds of 67 and 66, with Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal also right in the mix.
Hovland had set the initial clubhouse target after closing his bogey-free second round with a stunning 45-foot eagle at the par-five last, causing wild scenes from spectators.
However, Rose moved alongside him after matching the Norwegian's 66 before Matsuyama chipped in for eagle on 17 on his way to carding an eight-under round of 64.
Since his debut in 2001, Rose has recorded five top ten finishes at the tournament, including a play-off defeat to Denmark's Anders Hansen in 2007.
But he is out to put those near-misses behind him this year, saying: "I have always said it is a bucket list event for me. I can't deny it, I can't hide from it.
"I said at the beginning of the week, if you get into contention this week it becomes all about this week and this weekend will be all about this tournament.
"If you were middle of the pack, you might start thinking about Bethpage."
Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is watching on with interest, with 11 of his assembled squad featuring in the DP World Tour's flagship event.
Vice-captain Alex Noren is within four of the halfway lead, while Matt Fitzpatrick heads into the weekend on seven under. Tyrell Hatton, meanwhile, is eight strokes back.
Jon Rahm is sat on four under, while Rory McIlroy recovered from three early bogeys to card five birdies in a seven-hole stretch around the turn to card a three-under 72.
Ten of Team Europe have made it through to the weekend, as Robert MacIntyre and Tommy Fleetwood snuck past the cut-mark, with Rasmus Hojgaard the only early exit.
Rose finished the front nine with a bogey but got the shot back with a ten-foot birdie on the 10th hole, and continued to impress around the greens on the back nine.
He sank a birdie putt on the 12th before repeating the trick with a long-range birdie from off the 14th green to get within one shot of the outright lead.
While he dropped his second shot of the day on the 16th, he bounced back with a birdie courtesy of a marvellous approach at the 17th before tapping in for a closing birdie.
"I have got a great weekend ahead of me," added Rose, who is pushing for a second worldwide win this year after victory at last month's FedEx St. Jude Championship.
"I think we have got more choppy weather coming so it's going to be a little bit [a case of] see what happens out there to be honest with you.
"I am feeling comfortable, you have to stay aggressive because even though the course feels like its playing tough, the scoreboard wouldn't suggest so, so hammer down."