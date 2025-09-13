BMW PGA Championship: Justin Rose Vows To Put The 'Hammer Down' In Quest For First Title

Rose, who is making his 20th appearance at the tournament, sits tied for second alongside Ryder Cup team-mates Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg at 11 under

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
BMW Championship
Justin Rose at the BMW Championship
info_icon

Justin Rose insisted he will put the "hammer down" over the weekend in his quest for a maiden BMW PGA Championship following his sensational second round. 

Rose, who is making his 20th appearance at the tournament, sits tied for second alongside Ryder Cup team-mates Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg at 11 under. 

Hideki Matsuyama leads the way after the first 36 holes at Wentworth club following rounds of 67 and 66, with Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal also right in the mix. 

Hovland had set the initial clubhouse target after closing his bogey-free second round with a stunning 45-foot eagle at the par-five last, causing wild scenes from spectators. 

However, Rose moved alongside him after matching the Norwegian's 66 before Matsuyama chipped in for eagle on 17 on his way to carding an eight-under round of 64. 

Since his debut in 2001, Rose has recorded five top ten finishes at the tournament, including a play-off defeat to Denmark's Anders Hansen in 2007.

But he is out to put those near-misses behind him this year, saying: "I have always said it is a bucket list event for me. I can't deny it, I can't hide from it.

"I said at the beginning of the week, if you get into contention this week it becomes all about this week and this weekend will be all about this tournament.

Related Content
Related Content

"If you were middle of the pack, you might start thinking about Bethpage."

Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is watching on with interest, with 11 of his assembled squad featuring in the DP World Tour's flagship event. 

Vice-captain Alex Noren is within four of the halfway lead, while Matt Fitzpatrick heads into the weekend on seven under. Tyrell Hatton, meanwhile, is eight strokes back. 

Jon Rahm is sat on four under, while Rory McIlroy recovered from three early bogeys to card five birdies in a seven-hole stretch around the turn to card a three-under 72. 

Ten of Team Europe have made it through to the weekend, as Robert MacIntyre and Tommy Fleetwood snuck past the cut-mark, with Rasmus Hojgaard the only early exit.

Rose finished the front nine with a bogey but got the shot back with a ten-foot birdie on the 10th hole, and continued to impress around the greens on the back nine. 

He sank a birdie putt on the 12th before repeating the trick with a long-range birdie from off the 14th green to get within one shot of the outright lead. 

While he dropped his second shot of the day on the 16th, he bounced back with a birdie courtesy of a marvellous approach at the 17th before tapping in for a closing birdie.

"I have got a great weekend ahead of me," added Rose, who is pushing for a second worldwide win this year after victory at last month's FedEx St. Jude Championship. 

"I think we have got more choppy weather coming so it's going to be a little bit [a case of] see what happens out there to be honest with you.

"I am feeling comfortable, you have to stay aggressive because even though the course feels like its playing tough, the scoreboard wouldn't suggest so, so hammer down."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan Preview, Asia Cup 2025: IND Heavy Favourites For PAK Clash Devoid Of Hype

  2. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: BAN Vs SL T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Highest Totals, Most Runs And Wickets, & More – Key Stats Ahead Of Match 5

  4. India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Who Said What Ahead Of Controversial IND Vs PAK Clash?

  5. England Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Three Lions Smash 304! Become First Team To...

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

  2. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  3. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  4. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  2. Sushila Karki Appointed Nepal's First Female Prime Minister After Gen Z-Led Uprising

  3. ISRO Mobilises 400 Scientists, Satellites For Operation Sindoor Support

  4. IIT Kharagpur Scraps Hostel Mess Segregation Order After Backlash

  5. Day In Pics: September 12, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  2. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  3. Texas Murder: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Dallas, Co-Worker Charged

  4. North Korea Executing People For Watching Foreign Films, UN Report Finds

  5. New Video Reveals Utah Shooting Suspect Fleeing Rooftop After Attack On Charlie Kirk

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions