PKL: Devank, Ashish Help Bengal Warriorz Stage Stunning Comeback, Beat UP Yoddhas 41-37

It was an important victory after four straight losses for the Season 7 champions, led by their skipper Devank Dalal's sixth consecutive Super 10 and Ashish's High Five as their side returned to winning ways

Bengal Warriorz Vs Up Yoddhas Match Report Pkl 12
Bengal Warriorz Vs Up Yoddhas Match Report PKL12 Photo: Pro Kabaddi League
Summary
Summary

  • Bengal Warriorz earned a crucial win against UP Yoddhas in the Pro Kabaddi League

  • Bengal Warriorz scripted a brilliant turnaround to get a 41-37 win

  • It was an important victory after four straight losses for the Warriorz

Bengal Warriorz scripted a brilliant turnaround and registered a crucial 41-37 win against UP Yoddhas in the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday.

It was an important victory after four straight losses for the Season 7 champions, led by their skipper Devank Dalal's sixth consecutive Super 10 and Ashish's High Five as their side returned to winning ways.

Yoddhas got off to a strong start with a successful opening raid from Guman Singh. Bengal Warriorz quickly responded and levelled the score through a raid by Devank, but the Yoddhas regained their lead soon after.

The Yoddhas' defence showed solid coordination, especially in the first 10 minutes, as they consistently stopped the Warriorz' raiders and maintained control of the game. Their defensive efforts paid off when they inflicted an ALL OUT, extending their lead to 10-4.

By the time the first Time Out was called, the UP Yoddhas had built a comfortable cushion, leading 12-5 and keeping the pressure firmly on the Bengal Warriorz.

The Warriorz began the second quarter with a brief fightback, scoring a couple of quick points to cut the deficit to five. However, the Yoddhas quickly regained control and stretched their lead to 15-9 with composed raids from Guman and a tight defence commanded by Ashu Singh and Hitesh.

Warriorz then responded with two crucial points — one from a successful raid by Devank and the other through a bonus point — narrowing the gap to 12-16. Despite this push, the Yoddhas stayed steady and maintained their advantage, heading into halftime with an 18-13 lead.

Bengal Warriorz opened the second half by picking up quick points and cutting the deficit to 15-18. However, Yoddhas responded swiftly, with their defence stepping up once again to earn them another point and regain the momentum.

Published At:
Tags

