Bengal Warriors Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants Vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

The third day of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 has Bengal Warriors facing off against Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Gujarat Giants meeting Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday (October 20, 2024). Both games will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, the venue for the opening leg of PKL 11. (More Sports News)
The Bulls lost the season-opening encounter on Friday, going down to Telugu Titans 29-37 to kickstart their PKL 11 journey on a not-so-great note. The Warriors, Panthers and Giants will meanwhile play their respective first games on Sunday.
Bengal Warriors Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Head-To-Head, Track Record
The Warriors and Panthers had contrasting ends to their respective campaigns in the previous season. With nine wins, 11 defeats and two ties, the Warriors finished seventh on the points table with 55 points in PKL 10.
The Panthers ended up in second position in the league phase to advance to the playoffs after winning 16 games, losing three and playing three ties. They had a total of 92 points in season 10 in the league phase, and ended up losing to Haryana Steelers in the semi-finals.
The Warriors and Panthers have locked horns 18 times in PKL history so far. Out of these 18 games, the Warriors have won 10, while the Panthers have come out victorious on seven occasions. One match ended in a tie. The latest contest between the two teams ended in favour of the Jaipur franchise, who won it by a 42-25 margin in season 10.
Gujarat Giants Vs Bengaluru Bulls: Head-To-Head, Track Record
Gujarat Giants finished in fourth place (13 wins, nine losses, 70 points) to qualify for the play-offs, before losing to Haryana Steelers in the PKL 10 eliminator. The Bulls, on the other hand, finished eighth after winning eight matches, losing 12 and playing out two ties.
As for the head-to-head record, the Giants are ahead, having won seven of the 13 games the two sides have played in PKL history. The Bengaluru-based franchise has five wins, and one game ended in a tie.
Bengal Warriors Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants Vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 11: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
The Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers game will be played on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 8pm IST, and Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 9pm IST. Both matches will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
Both the Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.