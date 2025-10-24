PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls Crush Gujarat Giants 54–26 To Seal Top-Four Spot

Bengaluru Bulls showcased dominance in the Pro Kabaddi League, thrashing Gujarat Giants 54–26 at Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, displaying superior raiding and defense to secure a commanding and convincing victory

PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls Crush Gujarat Giants 54–26 To Seal Top-Four Spot
PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls Crush Gujarat Giants 54–26 To Seal Top-Four Spot
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bengaluru Bulls defeated Gujarat Giants 54-26 in a PKL 2025 clash

  • Missing key player Mohammadreza Shadloui due to injury, Gujarat Giants struggled throughout the match

  • Bengaluru Bulls secured their place in the top four of the standings

Bengaluru Bulls were at their dominant best as they crushed Gujarat Giants 54–26 in their Pro Kabbadi League match at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium here on Thursday, October 23.

With this comprehensive win, the Bulls not only secured two crucial points but also confirmed their place in the top four of the standings. The Bulls outclassed their opponents in every department — from raiding to defence — and never allowed the Giants to settle into the contest.

Bengaluru Bulls made a flying start against Gujarat Giants despite conceding the first point of the match. The Giants opened the scoring through a successful raid by Himanshu Singh, but the Bulls quickly bounced back.

Alireza Mirzaian produced a brilliant two-point raid to turn the game in Bulls' favour at 2–1, and Deepak Sankar followed it up with a strong tackle to extend their lead.

The Bulls continued their aggressive play and completely dominated the early exchanges. Within the first three minutes, they inflicted an ALL OUT, taking a massive 9-point lead — the fastest ALL OUT of the season for the Bulls and second fastest of the season.

Gujarat Giants picked up a few points, but Bengaluru Bulls were in total control. Their raiders and defenders worked in perfect coordination, keeping the Giants under pressure throughout.

By the time the strategic time out was called in the first half, the Bulls had built a commanding 17–4 lead, showing their all-round dominance.

The Bulls carried their momentum into the next phase of the match, starting the resumption with a brilliant tackle that sent Aryavardhan Navale off the mat and added another point to their tally. Their defence looked sharp, and their coordination was spot on.

The Bulls continued to dominate every aspect of the game, and the highlight came soon after when they inflicted a second ALL OUT, extending their lead to 22–5. The team showed no signs of slowing down, maintaining relentless pressure on Gujarat Giants. PTI AH AH UNG

Tags

