PKL 11: Pawan Sehrawat Leads Telugu Titans To 37-29 Win Over Bengaluru Bulls In Opener

From then on in though, the Telugu Titans fought back. Pawan Sehrawat reached the 10-point mark and had the likes of Krishan, Vijay Malik, Sagar, and Ajit Pawar giving him ample support. Within the next few minutes, the Telugu Titans wrestled back the momentum, and marched into a 7-point lead. Moments after completing his Super 10, Pawan Sehrawat breached the 1200-point mark, to become the third ever player in the history of the PKL to achieve the milestone.