PKL 11: Pawan Sehrawat Leads Telugu Titans To 37-29 Win Over Bengaluru Bulls In Opener

Completing his Super 10, Telugu Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat became the third player in the history of Pro Kabaddi League to breach the 1200-point mark

Action from the Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls clash in Pro Kabaddi League season 11. Photo: Special Arrangement
The dynamic Pawan Sehrawat put on a show at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on the opening night of Pro Kabaddi League season 11, as he rewrote the history books and led Telugu Titans to a clinical win against the Bengaluru Bulls, winning the contest by a scoreline of 37-29. (More Sports News)

How It Unfolded

Season 11’s first points went to the Telugu Titans, as captain Pawan Sehrawat got the first raid point. He went onto add a couple of more raid points for his side, and much to the joy of the Hyderabad crowd, the Telugu Titans took a three-point lead early on. But a few minutes later, Pardeep Narwal and the Bengaluru Bulls fought back, reducing the lead to one-point.

The contest continued to swing both ways with the Telugu Titans and the Bengaluru Bulls not giving each other an inch. After a time-out, the Telugu Titans picked up the momentum, with Pawan Sehrawat leading the charge. At the half-time break, the Telugu Titans, cheered on by a packed house, went ahead of the Bengaluru Bulls by 9 points, with the score reading 20-11.

The second half started off with the Bengaluru Bulls out of the blocks faster than their opposition, as the defenders kept the Telugu Titans at bay, and the raiders made every opportunity count. Soon enough, the 9-point lead from the first half had been reduced to a 4-point deficit.

Surinder Dehal and Pardeep Narwal were in fine form for the Bengaluru Bulls, who inflicted an ALL-OUT on the Telugu Titans, midway through the second phase. With 10 minutes to go, the deficit was down to 1 point, with the score reading 24-23.

From then on in though, the Telugu Titans fought back. Pawan Sehrawat reached the 10-point mark and had the likes of Krishan, Vijay Malik, Sagar, and Ajit Pawar giving him ample support. Within the next few minutes, the Telugu Titans wrestled back the momentum, and marched into a 7-point lead. Moments after completing his Super 10, Pawan Sehrawat breached the 1200-point mark, to become the third ever player in the history of the PKL to achieve the milestone.

The Telugu Titans then went onto inflict an ALL OUT on the Bengaluru Bulls and thwarted any hopes of a comeback, as the lead stretched to 8 points with a couple of minutes to go. Eventually, the Telugu Titans walked off the mat with an impressive win.

Below is the schedule for PKL season 11 matches on Saturday, October 19:

Match 1 - Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas – 8pm

Match 2- Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers – 9pm

