Paris Olympics: Steve Kerr Focused On 'Identity' As Stephen Curry Urges Team USA To Take Their Moment

A star-studded USA side have won all their games in Paris so far, but now the pressure is on in the knockout stage

Stephen Curry of the USA
The United States' players must be prepared to take their moment when it comes as they go for Olympic gold, so says Stephen Curry. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

A star-studded USA side have won all their games in Paris so far, but now the pressure is on in the knockout stage.

Brazil are their quarter-final opponents on Tuesday, and while Curry is confident the USA's attack is good enough to beat any team, he knows each player has to be 100% ready for clutch moments.

"That's how we can overwhelm teams," he said.

"It's just everybody has to be ready for your moment whenever it is."

For coach Steve Kerr, meanwhile, it is a case of the USA sticking to an identity and gameplan.

"It's important to focus on keeping that identity now that you're playing the best teams," Kerr said.

"We know what wins a FIBA game.

"We are just completely focused on our defense and then the beauty of our team and the talent, the depth of our talent is that from one game to the next, we've got lots of guys who have the ability to get rolling."

