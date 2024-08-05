India’s Avinash Sable is all set to kick off his Paris Olympics 2024 campaign in the men’s 3000m steeplechase event at the Stade de France on Monday, August 5. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Sable, India's Steeplechase Star, all geared up for a medal charge at Paris 2024, missed the final on his Olympic debut at Tokyo by a small margin; he heads into Paris in fine form, having recently smashed the national record with an excellent 8:09.91 finish at the Paris Diamond League.
He won a historic silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, finishing just behind Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot. Continuing the streak, Sable went on to take gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.
Men's 3000m Steeplechase R1 - Heat 2 Athletes At Paris 2024 Olympics
Avinash Sable (India), Alexis Miellet (France), Nahuel Carabana (Andorra), Abraham Kibiwot (Kenya), Matthew Wilkinson (USA), Tomas Habarta (Czechia), Velten Schneider (Germany), Samuel Firewu (Ethiopia), Mohamed Tindouft (Morocco), Matthew Clarke (Australia), Ryuji Miura (Japan), Osama Zoghlami (Italy)
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming Details: Athletics
When to watch Avinash Sable in action during Men's 3000m Steeplechase event at Paris Olympics 2024?
Avinash Sable will be in action during Men's 3000m Steeplechase event Round 1 - Heat 2 at Paris Olympics 2024 at the Stade de France on Monday, August 5 at 10:50 pm IST.
Where to watch Avinash Sable in action during Men's 3000m Steeplechase event at Paris Olympics 2024?
Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network.
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.