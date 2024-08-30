Other Sports

Andre Agassi: Eight-Time Grand Slam Champion To Visit India To Flag Off Pickleball Tour

Eight-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 tennis player Andre Agassi is set to visit India in January next year to inaugurate the PWR DUPR Indian Tour and League, a major event that aims to popularise pickleball in the country

Andre-Agassi-AP-Photo
Andre Agassi to visit India to flag off pickleball tour Photo: AP
info_icon

Eight-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 tennis player Andre Agassi is set to visit India in January next year to inaugurate the PWR DUPR Indian Tour and League, a major event that aims to popularise pickleball in the country. (More Sports News)

The PWR DUPR Indian Tour and League follows the recent introduction of a new rankings structure by Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), along with the launch of the PWR World Tour and PWR World Series

In a video message to his Indian fans, Agassi said, "I'm excited to visit India and bring the excitement of pickleball to its fans. I look forward to the PWR DUPR Indian Tour & League and hope it will be a great success in the country."

Agassi has won four Australian Open titles, a French Open and Wimbledon each, and two US Open titles, as well as a gold medal in men's singles at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Ahead of the main event in January, the PWR DUPR India Masters, including the "Battle of the League: Stage 1," a PWR 700 event, will take place in New Delhi from October 24 to 27 this year.

The Battle of the Leagues is a unique team-based competition designed for amateur players, with event partners including Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR), Minor League Pickleball, Pickleball United, FansPlay, the Indian Pickleball Association, the Asian Pickleball Association, and the Global Pickleball Federation.

Winning teams in each category of the Battle of the Leagues will earn a spot in the DUPR Nationals in the USA, with travel and accommodation expenses covered by PWR.

The tournament offers a total prize money of USD 50,000.

The launch of the PWR, the PWR World Series (PWS), and the PWR World Tour was recently held in Dubai, with the GCC region announced as the host for the inaugural PWR World Series in February 2025.

All PWR DUPR events are sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association, the Asian Pickleball Association, and the Global Pickleball Federation.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
  2. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
  3. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
  4. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root Leads England Revival Against Sri Lanka On Opening Day
  5. Delhi Premier League: 241-0! Anuj Rawat, Sujal Singh Stitch 2nd Highest T20 Opening Stand
Football News
  1. Brentford Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  2. Las Palmas 1-1 Real Madrid: Vinicius Penalty Salvages A Point For Los Blancos
  3. Servette 2-1 Chelsea (2-3 Agg): Nkunku Penalty Enough For Conference League Qualification
  4. Girona 4-0 Osasuna: Bryan Gil On Target As Blanquivermells Earn First La Liga Win
  5. Champions League Holders Real Madrid To Face Liverpool And Handed Borussia Dortmund Reunion
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
  2. US Open: Botic Van De Zandschulp Stuns Carlos Alcaraz Under Arthur Ashe Lights
  3. Tennis Writer Crowd-Funds Legal Fees After Alexander Zverev Files Lawsuit
  4. US Open 2024: Dominant Iga Swiatek Sweeps Aside Ena Shibahara
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Claims 50th Season Win To Advance At Flushing Meadows
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Positive Or Negative... We Will React': Jaishankar On Pak's 'Actions'; Says India Not Passive
  2. Vistara Merger With Air India: Airline To Operate Its Last Flight On November 11
  3. JMM MLA Ramdas Soren Takes Oath As Minister, Replaces Champai Soren In Jharkhand Cabinet
  4. Andhra Pradesh: Police Deny Reports Of Hidden Cameras In Girls Hostel Of Engineering College
  5. Gujarat: Heavy Rainfall, Floods And Waterlogged Roads
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Watch: Fight And Balloon Pop Trigger False Active Shooter Panic At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom | Video
  2. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  3. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  4. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  5. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
World News
  1. Watch: Fight And Balloon Pop Trigger False Active Shooter Panic At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom | Video
  2. Australian Mining Company Boss Wants To Hold Employees 'Captive' All Day Long
  3. 12 Family Members, Including 9 Children, Killed As Landslide Hits House In Pakistan
  4. Kid, 4, Invited Again By Israeli Museum After Smashing 3,500-Year-Old Jar
  5. 'Next Question': Harris On Trump's Racial Attack In First Major Presidential Campaign Interview
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin