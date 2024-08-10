Other Sports

Aman Sehrawat Was 4.5kg Overweight After Semifinal; Here's How He Lost It Before Clinching Bronze

All the hard work came to a fruition when Aman won the bronze medal, beating Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz on Friday to become India's youngest ever Olympic medallist

Aman Sehrawat-Paris Olympics-Bronze-Wrestling
Paris: Bronze medalist India's Aman Sehrawat poses for photos at the podium during the victory ceremony for the men's 57kg free-style wrestling event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. Photo: PTI/RAVI CHOUDHARY
info_icon

Aman Sehrawat weighed 61.5kg after his semifinal defeat on Thursday -- exactly 4.5 kilograms more than the permissible limit in the men's 57kg -- but in the next 10 hours, he worked tirelessly with his Indian coaches to lose 4.6kg.  (Highlights | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

Jagmander Singh and Virender Dahiya, the two senior Indian coaches attached to the six-member wrestling contingent, now had a 'mission'.

They could not afford another jolt after what happened with Vinesh Phogat, who is now fighting a legal battle against her disqualification from the women's 50kg final for being overweight by 100g in the second-day weigh-in.

The 21-year-old Aman lost the semifinal against Japan's Rei Higuchi around 6:30 pm.

India's Aman Sehrawat celebrates after clinching the men's freestyle wrestling 57kg bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. - PTI
Aman Sehrawat Fetches India's First Paris Olympics Wrestling Medal

BY Outlook Sports Desk

There was no time to waste.

The 'mission' began with a one-and-a-half-hour mat session during which the two senior coaches engaged him in standing wrestling and it was followed by a one-hour hot-bath session.

At 12:30 they hit the gym, where Aman had a non-stop one-hour run on the treadmill.

The sweating would help in cutting weight. He was then given a 30-minute break, followed by five sessions of 5-minute sauna bath.

By the end of the last session, Aman was still weighing 900g more. He was given a massage and then the coaches asked the Chhatarsal trainee to do light jogging.

It was followed by five 15-minute running sessions. By 4:30am, Aman was weighing 56.9kg -- 100g less. The coaches and the wrestler heaved a sigh of relief.

Medalists, from left, Spencer Richard Lee, of the United State, silver, Japan's Rei Higuchi, gold, India's Aman Sehrawat, Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev, bronze, pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for men's freestyle 57kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. - Eugene Hoshiko
Dhol Beats Echo Through Chhatrasal Stadium As Wrestlers Celebrate Aman Sehrawat's Bronze Medal

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In between these sessions, Aman was given lukewarm water with lemon and honey and a bit of coffee to drink.

Aman would not sleep after that.

“I watched videos of wrestling bouts, the whole night.”

“We kept checking his weight every hour. We didn't sleep the whole night, not even during the day,” said coach Dahiya.

“Weight cutting is routine, normal for us but there was tension, a lot of tension due to what happened the other day (with Vinesh). We could not let slip another medal,” said Dahiya.

All the hard work came to a fruition when Aman won the bronze medal, beating Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz on Friday to become India's youngest ever Olympic medallist.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: South Africa All Out For 357 In 1st Innings
  2. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  4. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
Football News
  1. BRA Vs USA Paris Olympics 2024 Women's Football Final Preview: Marta's Final Stand For Gold
  2. England Appoint Lee Carsley As Interim Coach For UEFA Nations League Fixtures
  3. Wayne Rooney Says Lee Carsley Deserves England Chance But Still Wants Pep Guardiola
  4. Pep Guardiola Explains Julian Alvarez Exit: 'He Wanted A New Challenge'
  5. Dani Olmo Returns To Barcelona After Decade Away
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  2. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  3. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  4. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  5. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  2. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  3. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  4. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  5. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'No Provision For Creamy Layer': Cabinet To Follow Ambedkar's Draft Of Constitution For SC, ST Reservation
  2. Weather Highlight: Rain Lashes Delhi, IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert; 'Orange' Alert For Himachal Pradesh With Flash Flood Risk
  3. Another Student In IIT Guwahati Found Dead, A Third In 2024
  4. 'Neighbourhood First': EAM Jaishankar Reaches Maldives To Reset Bilateral Ties
  5. After Delhi, Patna DM Orders Closing Of 124 'Illegal' Coaching Centres
Entertainment News
  1. Raghav Juyal Reveals His Character In 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' Took A Toll On Him; Says Playing Fani In 'Kill' Was Fun
  2. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  3. John Abraham Slams Paan Masala Endorsements: Will Not Sell Death, Because It’s A Matter Of Principle
  4. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  5. Sanjay Dutt Reacts To His UK Visa Getting Rejected For 'Son Of Sardaar 2': They Did Not Do The Right Thing
US News
  1. 8 Must-Read Books To Know About American History
  2. Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October
  3. Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?
  4. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
  5. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
World News
  1. Brazil: Plane Carrying 62 People Crashes In Sao Paulo; Video Captures Moment Of Mishap
  2. UN Refugee Agency Accuses Cyprus Of Pushing Asylum Seekers Into Buffer Zone
  3. 'Federal Emergency' In Russia's Under-Attack Kursk; 11 Killed In Strike On Ukrainian Mall
  4. Iran: 29 Killed In 2 Days, UN Rights Office Decries 'Alarmingly High' Number Of Executions
  5. 8 Must-Read Books To Know About American History
Latest Stories
  1. Jaya Bachchan VS Jagdeep Dhankhar: High Drama In Rajya Sabha Over 'Amitabh' In Actor-Politician's Name
  2. Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides
  3. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  4. Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
  6. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  7. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  8. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign