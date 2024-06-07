Nimble Car: FIA Reveals Plans For Smaller Vehicles In New F1 2026 Regulations

The FIA has revealed Formula 1 cars will be more environmentally friendly and smaller from 2026 in an attempt to produce closer racing. (More Motorsport News)
The sport's governing body described the key concept in the new rules as a "nimble car".
The cars will be 10cm narrower and 30kg lighter, with an even split between internal and electric combustion power, while running on 100 per cent sustainable fuels.
Active aerodynamics, in the form of moveable front and rear wings, will also be used to optimise the new engines.
The Drag Reduction System (DRS) is set to be replaced by a Manual Override Mode – technology that will give the driver an electrical boost of power to get past a close rival.
There will also be a focus on improved safety through stronger structures and tougher tests.
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: "The key features of the 2026 F1 Regulations are advanced sustainability, technology and safety.
"Our aim, together with Formula 1, was to produce a car that was right for the future of the sport's elite category. We believe we have achieved that goal."
The new hybrid engines have attracted Audi and Ford, who will be joining forces with Red Bull Powertrains, to join F1, while also persuading Honda to reverse its decision to quit the sport. There will be a total of six engine manufacturers in the sport in 2026, including Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault.
The rules are part of F1's pledge to go net-zero carbon by 2030.