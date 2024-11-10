NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Final Battle At Phoenix Raceway

It is time of the final turn! The stage is set for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, and all eyes are on Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, where the title will be decided on November 10, Sunday. (More Motorsports News)
After 35 thrilling races, it's time to crown the next champion in a race that will span 312 laps, covers 312 miles, and take approximately 3 hours to complete.
The drama of nine playoff races has led to this final moment, where four drivers remain in contention for NASCAR's ultimate prize. They've survived elimination rounds and now have one last chance to prove themselves worthy of the crown.
The Final Four are:
Ryan Blaney – Ford – Team Penske
Joey Logano – Ford – Team Penske
Tyler Reddick – Toyota – 23XI Racing
William Byron – Chevrolet – Hendrick Motorsports
While the race for the checkered flag is on, it's not the only thing that matters. The winner driver only needs beat the other three contenders, surpassing all of those driving for the final win of the season.
Ryan Blaney is the defending champion but he isn’t the only one with a NASCAR title under his belt. Joey Logano, Blaney’s teammate at Team Penske, has already claimed two titles in 2018 and 2022.
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race Live Streaming:
When is NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race?
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will be held on November 10, Sunday at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona at 6:00 PM IST.
Where to watch NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race in India?
The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race can be live streamed on Jio TV in India.