Hari Singh, Mahesh Ramachandran Missing After Maldives Boat Accident Involving Gautam Singhania

Summary of this article
Two Indians missing after Maldives speedboat accident involving Gautam Singhania
MNDF continues massive sea and air search operations with no confirmation yet
Motorsport community reacts as concern grows over Hari Singh’s status
Two Indian nationals, rally driver Hari Singh and former naval officer Commander Mahesh Ramachandran, remain missing following a speedboat accident in the Maldives last week. The incident, which involved industrialist Gautam Singhania, occurred near the Vaavu atoll when a high-speed vessel carrying seven people capsized during the night.
Singhania and four others were rescued shortly after the accident, while two injured passengers were later shifted for treatment. However, Singh and Ramachandran are yet to be traced despite continuous search efforts. The Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) has been leading the operation since receiving the distress alert in the early hours of Friday.
Authorities have confirmed that a large-scale search is ongoing.
“Immediately upon receiving the distress report, MNDF mobilised assets for a coordinated response. The operation is being carried out by MNDF Malé Area Command, Coast Guard Second Squadron, and Air Corps, involving a multi-dimensional search effort by sea and air, with additional support from MNDF Coast Guard divers,” MNDF said.
The scale of the operation has been significant, covering both surface and underwater areas.
“To date, search operations have covered a maritime area of approximately 3,450 square nautical miles for surface search efforts. In addition, divers have conducted specialised underwater search operations covering approximately 7,000 square meters.”
Search continues as investigation underway
The speedboat involved in the incident has been impounded, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident. Reports suggest the vessel was operating at high speed before capsizing. Authorities have not issued any official conclusion yet.
Importantly, neither of the two missing individuals has been declared dead so far, and search operations remain active. Officials continue to monitor the situation as efforts extend across a wide maritime zone.
Motorsport community reacts to Hari Singh news
The incident has drawn strong reactions from India’s motorsport community, especially given Hari Singh’s stature as a multiple-time national rally champion.
“Awful news about Hari Singh’s passing… I took this picture of him when I was 11 years old in Coimbatore and that’s how I will remember him best – the Flying Sikh in his yellow gypsy,” Karun Chandhok said.
“Always greeted you with a big warm hug and had a zest for life and adventure like nobody else I know! The world is a poorer place without you Hari…. Big hugs to Simran and your children.”
While tributes have begun to emerge, officials have reiterated that search operations are still ongoing, and no final confirmation has been made regarding the missing individuals.
Who is Hari Singh?
Hari Singh was one of India’s most prominent rally drivers, widely respected in the domestic motorsport circuit. Known as a multiple-time Indian National Rally Championship winner, he built his reputation in the 1990s and early 2000s with consistent performances and aggressive driving style.
He later moved into mentoring and development roles, working closely with young drivers and serving in key positions with motorsport programs like JK Tyre Motorsport. Beyond competition, Singh was also associated with driver training initiatives and played a role in promoting rallying in India.
Who is Mahesh Ramachandran?
Commander Mahesh Ramachandran is a former Indian Navy officer and an accomplished yachtsman, best known for his achievements in sailing. He was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2001, one of India’s highest sporting honours, in recognition of his contributions to the sport.
Ramachandran represented India at the Asian Games, winning a bronze medal in 2002 and a silver medal in 2006, showcasing his consistency at the international level. Apart from his sporting career, he also had a distinguished naval background, having served as a jet pilot before transitioning into competitive sailing.