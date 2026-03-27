Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Preview: Suzuka Showdown Before Five‑Week Break In F1 Calendar

Alpine driver Franco Colapinto of Argentina, left, and Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy steer their car during the first practice session Japanese Formula One Grand Prix in Suzuka, Japan, Friday, March 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Hiro Komae

Alpine driver Franco Colapinto of Argentina, left, and Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy steer their car during the first practice session Japanese Formula One Grand Prix in Suzuka, Japan, Friday, March 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Hiro Komae